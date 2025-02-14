Chase Young NFL free agency landing spots: Where former rookie of the year can regain his form?
When Chase Young won Defensive Rookie of the Year back in 2020, it looked to be the beginning of a storied career that would feature Young growing into one of the premier pass rushers in the NFL. Then injuries halted his progress.
Over the next two years, he played just 12 total games and a disgruntled Washington Commanders team that turned to rebuilding, shipped him off to San Francisco. This past season, he played in New Orleans and once again, he’s a free agent.
While the next team he lands with won’t necessarily be his long term destination, it could be the team that helps him regain his form. This past season, for the first time in his career he played a full season.
That goes a long way toward his next contract. And there’s enough teams out there that should take a flier on Young and give him a chance to be the destructive force he once was at Ohio State and his rookie season.
Here’s where Young should land that would give him the perfect opportunity to revive his career and become a franchise player.
3 teams that should take a flier on Chase Young and help him regain his form
3) Dallas Cowboys
I know Jerry Jones is cheap. That’s exactly why he should be interested in signing Young this offseason. Young won’t be expensive and has a lot of upside. Coming to Dallas, he wouldn’t have to be the main pass rusher.
Assuming the Cowboys don’t trade away Micah Parsons, lining Young up in place of DeMarcus Lawrence, who’s a pending free agent as well, could help Young grow back into his dominant form. All the focus would be on Parsons.
Because Young hasn’t been elite yet, offenses may not scheme to take him out the game and with the attention they’d give Parsons, could open him up for a breakout season. It seems like Young’s best fit would be a team where he doesn’t have to have the pressure to be the primary edge rusher.
He’s not that player right now. But with the right team he could and in the right system, could regain his confidence to be an elite pass rusher. As we saw with several teams in 2024, including the Cowboys, edge rushers are key to defensive success.
If a team has the chance to sign him, they should seriously consider it. If nothing more, he’s a cheap player that, if it doesn’t work out, isn’t a massive risk. And if he has a career season, it could be the most rewarding move of the offseason.
2) Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions were depleted on the defensive line this season, and honestly the defense as a whole. The Lions were so banged up on the defensive line of scrimmage, they had to turn to Za’Darius Smith as an emergency replacement.
If they’re interested in going younger to bolster their pass rush, Young could be a good option. Like with Dallas, Young doesn’t have to be the focal point of the defense. With Aidan Hutchinson returning for next season, he’d be the perfect complement to him.
Before Hutchinson got hurt, he was on pace to be the NFL’s sack leader this season. Because he didn’t get to finish the year, look for him to play with an even stronger edge next year. That means Young wouldn’t have to be the team's sack or even tackle leader for that matter.
If the Lions can anchor down both sides of their defensive line, it could go a long way to remaining contenders in the NFC. Young probably would have fit better in an Aaron Glenn led defense, that said, the Lions could use a talented edge rusher to pair with Hutchinson.
1) Los Angeles Chargers
The Los Angeles Chargers have two big decisions to make, surrounding their top two pass rushers. Khalil Mack is a pending free agent and still playing at an elite level considering his age.
And there’s rumors the Chargers could part ways with Joey Bosa to save some cap space. If they do that and plan to bring Mack back, adding Young to the mix might not be a bad idea. If they decide to part ways with both, Young would, again, be a cheap option that could pay off.
The Chargers will probably look to move Bosa so they have more cap room to address their wide receivers. They had an elite defense and will want to keep them together as much as they can.
With a cheap option like Young, it could give them the freedom to re-sign their top players while not dropping off too much. This past season, Young did record 5.5 sacks with 31 total tackles and a forced fumble.
He’s not the best option and again, this makes the most sense if they plan on bringing back Mack or keeping Bosa. Young is a complementary player right now and should have the pressure of being the team’s sole edge presence.