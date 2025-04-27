Chevron Championship payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and winner's share

The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in Woodland, TX represents the first major championship on the LPGA Tour schedule. It also represents one of the toughest tests that we see in women's golf every year, putting the professionals up against true major championship conditions. As we came into the 2025 tournament with Nelly Korda looking to defend her title, those types of conditions were definitely in play.

Korda failed to defend her title after a first-round 77 but did battle back to make the cut and see the weekend. She also finished as only one of roughly two-dozen players who were able to get under par for the week. However, she was still well behind a furious and gripping race at the top of the leaderboard with Lindy Duncan and Mao Saigo entering Sunday in the final pairing but with former World No. 1 and two-time major-winner Ariya Jutanugarn chasing them down.

In the mighty conditions with wind, a dry, firm golf course, and a major setup, though, it felt more like every player was more or less just trying to hang on for dear life.

At the end of the day, though, it's worth it for major championship glory. It's also worth it for the prize money on the line at the year's first major. So let's take a look at how The Chevron Championship payout distribution breaks down with a first look at how much prize money the winner takes home but also the monetary reward for every finishing position.

Chevron Championship purse 2025: Winners' prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 Chevron Championship will receive $1.2 million, which is not far off from the total purse size that we see at various LPGA events throughout the year. So the prize money at the first major of the season is that massive in comparison. And to that point, The Chevron Championship increased its purse to a record $8 million for 2025. Considering that the purse just four years ago in 2021 was less than $4 million, we're seeing a massive influx of prize money being poured into women's golf, which is fantastic.

Chevron Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position Chevron Championship Prize Money Winner $1.2 million 2nd $731,492 3rd $530,645 4th $410,495 5th $330,403 6th $270,329 7th $226,276 8th $198,244 9th $178,218 10th $162,197 11th $150,179 12th $140,166 13th $131,356 14th $123,349 15th $116,138 16th $109,731 17th $104,128 18th $99,320 19th $95,317 20th $92,110 21st $88,910 22nd $85,703 23rd $82,503 24th $79,295 25th $76,494 26th $73,692 27th $70,883 28th $68,081 29th $65,280 30th $62,867 31st $60,472 32nd $58,069 33rd $55,665 34th $53,261 35th $51,264 36th $49,258 37th $47,260 38th $45,255 39th $43,249 40th $41,649 41st $40,049 42nd $38,450 43rd $36,842 44th $35,242 45th $34,040 46th $32,839 47th $31,637 48th $30,435 49th $29,233 50th $28,031 51st $27,235 52nd $26,432 53rd $25,628 54th $24,832 55th $24,028 56th $23,224 57th $22,428 58th $21,624 59th $20,828 60th $20,024 61st $19,627 62nd $19,221 63rd $18,823 64th $18,425 65th $18,019 66th $17,621 67th $17,223 68th $16,817 69th $16,419 70th $16,021

There were 81 players who made the cut at The Chevron Championship. Finishers at No. 71-81 will receive less than $16,000 but more than $13,000 in decreasing increments. The lone amateur to make the cut, Gianna Clemente, will obviously not receive her share of the prize money.

We've seen the amount of prize money on the LPGA Tour increase dramatically over the last few years, essentially since the COVID-19 pandemic paused play. The Chevron is perhaps the most dramatic example of that with more than $1 million to the winner but also the Top 17 finishers on the leaderboard receiving at least $100,000 for their stellar play in major championship conditions.

Players in the field for The Chevron Championship who failed to make the cut will also receive $10,000 for qualifying for the major championship tournament.