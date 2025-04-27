Chevron Championship payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and winner's share

The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in Woodland, TX represents the first major championship on the LPGA Tour schedule. It also represents one of the toughest tests that we see in women's golf every year, putting the professionals up against true major championship conditions. As we came into the 2025 tournament with Nelly Korda looking to defend her title, those types of conditions were definitely in play.
Korda failed to defend her title after a first-round 77 but did battle back to make the cut and see the weekend. She also finished as only one of roughly two-dozen players who were able to get under par for the week. However, she was still well behind a furious and gripping race at the top of the leaderboard with Lindy Duncan and Mao Saigo entering Sunday in the final pairing but with former World No. 1 and two-time major-winner Ariya Jutanugarn chasing them down.
In the mighty conditions with wind, a dry, firm golf course, and a major setup, though, it felt more like every player was more or less just trying to hang on for dear life.
At the end of the day, though, it's worth it for major championship glory. It's also worth it for the prize money on the line at the year's first major. So let's take a look at how The Chevron Championship payout distribution breaks down with a first look at how much prize money the winner takes home but also the monetary reward for every finishing position.
Chevron Championship purse 2025: Winners' prize money, total purse
The winner of the 2025 Chevron Championship will receive $1.2 million, which is not far off from the total purse size that we see at various LPGA events throughout the year. So the prize money at the first major of the season is that massive in comparison. And to that point, The Chevron Championship increased its purse to a record $8 million for 2025. Considering that the purse just four years ago in 2021 was less than $4 million, we're seeing a massive influx of prize money being poured into women's golf, which is fantastic.
Chevron Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2025
Finishing Position
Chevron Championship Prize Money
Winner
$1.2 million
2nd
$731,492
3rd
$530,645
4th
$410,495
5th
$330,403
6th
$270,329
7th
$226,276
8th
$198,244
9th
$178,218
10th
$162,197
11th
$150,179
12th
$140,166
13th
$131,356
14th
$123,349
15th
$116,138
16th
$109,731
17th
$104,128
18th
$99,320
19th
$95,317
20th
$92,110
21st
$88,910
22nd
$85,703
23rd
$82,503
24th
$79,295
25th
$76,494
26th
$73,692
27th
$70,883
28th
$68,081
29th
$65,280
30th
$62,867
31st
$60,472
32nd
$58,069
33rd
$55,665
34th
$53,261
35th
$51,264
36th
$49,258
37th
$47,260
38th
$45,255
39th
$43,249
40th
$41,649
41st
$40,049
42nd
$38,450
43rd
$36,842
44th
$35,242
45th
$34,040
46th
$32,839
47th
$31,637
48th
$30,435
49th
$29,233
50th
$28,031
51st
$27,235
52nd
$26,432
53rd
$25,628
54th
$24,832
55th
$24,028
56th
$23,224
57th
$22,428
58th
$21,624
59th
$20,828
60th
$20,024
61st
$19,627
62nd
$19,221
63rd
$18,823
64th
$18,425
65th
$18,019
66th
$17,621
67th
$17,223
68th
$16,817
69th
$16,419
70th
$16,021
There were 81 players who made the cut at The Chevron Championship. Finishers at No. 71-81 will receive less than $16,000 but more than $13,000 in decreasing increments. The lone amateur to make the cut, Gianna Clemente, will obviously not receive her share of the prize money.
We've seen the amount of prize money on the LPGA Tour increase dramatically over the last few years, essentially since the COVID-19 pandemic paused play. The Chevron is perhaps the most dramatic example of that with more than $1 million to the winner but also the Top 17 finishers on the leaderboard receiving at least $100,000 for their stellar play in major championship conditions.
Players in the field for The Chevron Championship who failed to make the cut will also receive $10,000 for qualifying for the major championship tournament.