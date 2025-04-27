Fansided

Chevron Championship payout distribution 2025: Prize money, purse and winner's share

Full 2025 Chevron Championship payout and purse breakdown with the prize money for every finishing position at the LPGA's first major.
The Chevron Championship 2025
The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods in Woodland, TX represents the first major championship on the LPGA Tour schedule. It also represents one of the toughest tests that we see in women's golf every year, putting the professionals up against true major championship conditions. As we came into the 2025 tournament with Nelly Korda looking to defend her title, those types of conditions were definitely in play.

Korda failed to defend her title after a first-round 77 but did battle back to make the cut and see the weekend. She also finished as only one of roughly two-dozen players who were able to get under par for the week. However, she was still well behind a furious and gripping race at the top of the leaderboard with Lindy Duncan and Mao Saigo entering Sunday in the final pairing but with former World No. 1 and two-time major-winner Ariya Jutanugarn chasing them down.

In the mighty conditions with wind, a dry, firm golf course, and a major setup, though, it felt more like every player was more or less just trying to hang on for dear life.

At the end of the day, though, it's worth it for major championship glory. It's also worth it for the prize money on the line at the year's first major. So let's take a look at how The Chevron Championship payout distribution breaks down with a first look at how much prize money the winner takes home but also the monetary reward for every finishing position.

Chevron Championship purse 2025: Winners' prize money, total purse

The winner of the 2025 Chevron Championship will receive $1.2 million, which is not far off from the total purse size that we see at various LPGA events throughout the year. So the prize money at the first major of the season is that massive in comparison. And to that point, The Chevron Championship increased its purse to a record $8 million for 2025. Considering that the purse just four years ago in 2021 was less than $4 million, we're seeing a massive influx of prize money being poured into women's golf, which is fantastic.

Chevron Championship payout distribution by finishing position in 2025

Finishing Position

Chevron Championship Prize Money

Winner

$1.2 million

2nd

$731,492

3rd

$530,645

4th

$410,495

5th

$330,403

6th

$270,329

7th

$226,276

8th

$198,244

9th

$178,218

10th

$162,197

11th

$150,179

12th

$140,166

13th

$131,356

14th

$123,349

15th

$116,138

16th

$109,731

17th

$104,128

18th

$99,320

19th

$95,317

20th

$92,110

21st

$88,910

22nd

$85,703

23rd

$82,503

24th

$79,295

25th

$76,494

26th

$73,692

27th

$70,883

28th

$68,081

29th

$65,280

30th

$62,867

31st

$60,472

32nd

$58,069

33rd

$55,665

34th

$53,261

35th

$51,264

36th

$49,258

37th

$47,260

38th

$45,255

39th

$43,249

40th

$41,649

41st

$40,049

42nd

$38,450

43rd

$36,842

44th

$35,242

45th

$34,040

46th

$32,839

47th

$31,637

48th

$30,435

49th

$29,233

50th

$28,031

51st

$27,235

52nd

$26,432

53rd

$25,628

54th

$24,832

55th

$24,028

56th

$23,224

57th

$22,428

58th

$21,624

59th

$20,828

60th

$20,024

61st

$19,627

62nd

$19,221

63rd

$18,823

64th

$18,425

65th

$18,019

66th

$17,621

67th

$17,223

68th

$16,817

69th

$16,419

70th

$16,021

There were 81 players who made the cut at The Chevron Championship. Finishers at No. 71-81 will receive less than $16,000 but more than $13,000 in decreasing increments. The lone amateur to make the cut, Gianna Clemente, will obviously not receive her share of the prize money.

We've seen the amount of prize money on the LPGA Tour increase dramatically over the last few years, essentially since the COVID-19 pandemic paused play. The Chevron is perhaps the most dramatic example of that with more than $1 million to the winner but also the Top 17 finishers on the leaderboard receiving at least $100,000 for their stellar play in major championship conditions.

Players in the field for The Chevron Championship who failed to make the cut will also receive $10,000 for qualifying for the major championship tournament.

