Chicago Bears make best possible hire to get Caleb Williams right
The Chicago Bears have endured years of frustration, highlighted by the disastrous Matt Eberflus era. Fans deserve a reason to believe again. Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson could provide that hope.
On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Windy City beat out the Raiders and the Jaguars as the landing spot for the highly coveted Johnson. Known for his innovative play-calling and ability to maximize quarterback potential, Johnson is an ideal choice to lead the Bears into a new era—especially with a generational talent like Caleb Williams potentially at quarterback.
Under his guidance, the Lions have become one of the league's most potent offenses. Whether it’s designing plays that maximize the skills of quarterback Jared Goff, creating mismatches for weapons like Amon-Ra St. Brown, or unleashing a dynamic rushing attack with runners like Jahmyr Gibbs or David Montgomery, Johnson has proven he knows how to adapt to his personnel.
Now, imagine what he could do with Caleb Williams. The former USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner is a dynamic athlete capable of making plays on the ground and in the air. Johnson’s schemes, a blend of strong pocket awareness, creativity, and efficiency, would be the perfect foundation for Williams to thrive in the NFL.
Ben Johnson is coming to the Chicago Bears to save them and Caleb Williams, but he will need time to make dreams come true.
A lack of offensive identity and uninspired leadership defined the Matt Eberflus era. Bears fans watched helplessly as quarterback Justin Fields was left to fend for himself behind subpar offensive lines and with unimaginative play-calling. The same went for Williams throughout his rookie season this past year. Despite Thomas Brown's best efforts taking over late in the season, the Bears still fell to 5-12. Beating Green Bay in the season finale was certainly a bonus.
With Johnson, the Bears have a strategic mind and a leader who understands how to develop talent and instill confidence in his players. It will undoubtedly take time, as the Bears still need to improve their offensive line and then add the right coachee for both sides of the ball to make this combination work. Still, there is plenty of room for optimism.
It’s time for Chicago to embrace a bold vision for the future. The NFC North, while daunting, now has the Bears looking at the competition with a new glimmer in their eyes. The days of being the doormat may finally be over. Ben Johnson can be the coach who can make a championship vision a reality, and Caleb Williams can be the quarterback who can bring it to life. After years of suffering, Bears fans should be ready to celebrate what’s to come.