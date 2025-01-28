The Chicago Bulls are claiming they want to make trades, but you shouldn't believe them yet
If you’re a Chicago Bulls fan, the past few years haven’t been the easiest. Since 2017, the team has managed only one first-round playoff appearance. Despite years of rebuilding and trading for stars like Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan, there hasn’t been much recent success to get fans excited.
According to Joe Crowley, the Chicago Bulls are "open for business" and have reportedly made every player on the roster available for trade — except rookie Matas Buzelis. While this report may grab attention, it’s not exactly a shock for Bulls fans, who’ve heard similar rumors nearly every trade deadline. The issue, however, is that the team consistently fails to make impactful mid-season moves that could spark a serious playoff push.
The Bulls’ current situation leaves much to be desired. With a 20-27 record, their season has been a disappointment, especially given the high hopes following the offseason acquisition of Josh Giddey. Instead of a long-term impact, the move has led to uncertainty about the team’s direction. Zach LaVine’s role remains unclear, and Chicago has reportedly tried to trade Nikola Vucevic — with little interest — despite his solid averages of 20.1 points and 10.3 rebounds per game. Listing the entire roster as available, save for a rookie, is not an ideal look for the franchise. However, it could signal an attempt to reclaim what they consider their most prized asset.
When acquiring DeRozan from the San Antonio Spurs, the Bulls included their 2025 first-round pick, ensuring it was top-10 protected. With their current record putting them seven games under .500, the Bulls are projected to secure a top-10 pick and potentially lock in the final play-in tournament spot in the Eastern Conference. While blowing up the team and starting over may feel exhausting, the chance to land a generational talent in the draft could provide Chicago with a future worth looking forward to.
Does anyone take the Chicago Bulls seriously?
Although it’s unlikely the Bulls will make any significant moves before the trade deadline, listing Buzelis as the lone untouchable player conflicts with head coach Billy Donovan’s public assessment of the rookie. Donovan has stated, “He’s not equipped to handle 30 minutes a game.”
Drafted 11th overall by the Bulls, Buzelis hasn’t had many opportunities to showcase his potential. He’s been shuffled between the G League and limited bench minutes, averaging just 12.9 minutes per game. His stats — 5.0 points per game — don’t reflect a player who can make a substantial impact. Donovan has also expressed doubts about Buzelis’s size and offensive ability, suggesting the rookie isn’t ready to take on a larger role with so little production.
Whether Buzelis should get more playing time will depend on the Bulls’ goals for the remainder of the season. If the franchise shifts its focus toward tanking and developing younger talent, giving Buzelis more opportunities could align with a long-term vision. Either way, this season’s direction — or lack thereof — will determine whether Chicago can finally establish a foundation for future success.