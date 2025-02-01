Chicago Cubs 2025 Opening Day roster projections 1.0
Despite signing Matthew Boyd and Colin Rea and trading for Kyle Tucker and Ryan Pressly so far this winter, it sure seems like the Chicago Cubs have at least one big move up their sleeves before Opening Day, as they sit about $34 million under the luxury tax. Given the $8-10 million they want available at the trade deadline, that remaining $26 million can go a long way. Alex Bregman's projected AAV falls in line with that number, and multiple relievers are still available which makes a difference on this Cubs team.
Still, as it sits, this is the 2025 Opening Day roster projection, subject to change at any given moment.
Cubs Opening Day Roster Projection 1.0: Does Jed Hoyer need to make another move?
Cubs Opening Day rotation (5)
- Justin Steele
- Shota Imanage
- Jameson Taillon
- Matt Boyd
- Javier Assad
The Cubs' rotation sat third in the National League in 2024, and they have now added an X-factor in Boyd, who could take this rotation to new heights if he performs anywhere near where he did in 2024 after returning from injury with the Cleveland Guardians. Wrigley Field gave an uncharacteristically high advantage to pitchers last season, which may cause a bit of trouble in 2025 if that were reversed.
Still, this rotation is solid, and if the Cubs don't spend all of their available funds now, they can add a starting pitcher at the deadline if necessary. According to MLB Pipeline, they have seven top 100 prospects, and a couple of those pieces can be expendable if Chicago decides to go for it in 2025.
Cubs Opening Day bullpen (8)
- Colin Rea
- Caleb Thielbar
- Keegan Thompson
- Eli Morgan
- Tyson Miller
- Nate Pearson
- Porter Hodge
- Ryan Pressly
Omitted: Julian Merryweather
The biggest story to follow during spring training is how the Cubs form their bullpen for Opening Day. It's hard to imagine Julian Merryweather getting DFAed, as he still has two years of team control, but he is without options. So is Keegan Thompson, who posted a 2.67 ERA for the Cubs last year. It appears that Nate Pearson (one option), Tyson Miller (zero options), Porter Hodge (three options) and Pressly are locks. So is Rea, who was inked to a $5 million Major League contract.
If the Cubs wish to keep Merryweather, that means optioning one of Morgan, Pearson, Hodge or Assad, or DFAing/trading elsewhere. None of those four names deserve to start in Triple-A Iowa, and if you're rolling with the most productive group, it's those listed above. Thielbar was an interesting signing as the Cubs desperately needed a lefty, but he is without options as well. For the $2.5 million he signed for, it's less likely the team will cut their losses with him before Opening Day.
If Merryweather doesn't make the roster, a trade will likely occur. He's valuable enough for the Cubs to at least receive cash considerations, but the team has better players now. He had one good season in 2023 but has mostly been underwhelming in the other four years of his career.
Cubs Opening Day lineup (9)
1. Nico Hoerner, 2B
2. Ian Happ, LF
3. Kyle Tucker, RF
4. Seiya Suzuki, DH
5. Michael Busch, 1B
6. Dansby Swanson, SS
7. Pete Crow-Armstrong, CF
8. Matt Shaw, 3B
9. Miguel Amaya, C
Many outlets have penciled Happ into the leadoff spot, which is fine given his .343 career on-base percentage. I'm still a fan of Nico Hoerner, who offers a .338 career OBP in his own right. Hoerner also has 74 stolen bases in the past two seasons, giving the heart of the order more chances to drive in a runner in scoring position. A 1-2 punch of Hoerner and Happ getting on base sets the table nicely for Tucker, who will be well-protected by Seiya Suzuki and his team-leading 138 wRC+ last season.
You love what you saw from Michael Busch last year, who is projected to hit 22 homers and drive in over 70 RBIs in 2025. Dansby Swanson underwent surgery this offseason for an issue hindering him, and there's reason to believe he can bounce back offensively in 2025. Pete Crow-Armstrong swiftly began turning the corner in the second half of 2024, and if he continues to excel, the Cubs will have one of the deeper lineups in the National League.
Top prospect Matt Shaw is set to debut and can only add to the team's success if he hits the ground running. Miguel Amaya made key adjustments to his swing, as witnessed by his .271 batting average in the second half over 144 at-bats.
Cubs Opening Day bench (4)
C Carson Kelly
INF Jon Berti
UTIL Gage Workman
OF Alexander Canario
Will the Cubs make another key move? They have been linked heavily to Bregman recently, which could take this lineup to another planet. Elsewhere, the team has had talks with veteran David Robertson, but adding him certainly doesn't help the Cubs' bullpen fiasco. However, it's a good problem that will work itself out. Time will tell if the Cubs are done adding. If they are, they will have ample funds to spend at the trade deadline.