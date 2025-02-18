How to watch every Chicago Cubs game in 2025: Full spring training and regular season TV plus streaming schedule
Jed Hoyer did his best to help Chicago Cubs fans forget all about the team's wildly disappointing 2024 campaign, revamping the bullpen and, most notably, trading for Kyle Tucker. The Cubs added one of the game's best players to hit right in the middle of what should be a potent lineup in 2025.
Tucker's long-term future in Chicago remains very much up in the air, but for the 2025 campaign, his addition is going to help the team win many more games. in fact, an argument can (and should) be made that the Cubs are NL Central favorites right now due to the improvements Hoyer made.
As Cubs fans learned from last season's disappointment, games are not played on paper. Despite that, Hoyer, while not having a perfect offseason, has the Cubs in a solid spot. With this season expected to be a good one, the Cubs should be must-see TV. With that in mind, here's how Cubs games can be watched on TV and streamed in spring training and in the regular season.
Chicago Cubs spring training schedule: TV and streaming info
What makes the Cubs' spring training schedule unique is that they open their regular season a little over a week before the 28 other teams as they face off against the Los Angeles Dodgers on March 18-19 in Japan. They play spring training games before and after that brief two-game set.
As for spring training games that can be viewed, most of the team's home games will be televised by Marquee Sports Network. Games that can be seen on Marquee Sports Network can also be seen on the Marquee Sports Network app and WatchMarquee.com for those with cable subscriptions, giving fans several ways to watch Cubs baseball. Here's a full look at the TV schedule.
Date/Time
Opponent
Channel
Friday, Feb. 21, 2:05 p.m. CT
Los Angeles Dodgers
MARQ
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2:05 p.m. CT
Chicago White Sox
MARQ
Sunday, Feb. 23, 2:05 p.m. CT
Texas Rangers
MARQ
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2:05 p.m. CT
Arizona Diamondbacks
MARQ
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2:05 p.m. CT
Los Angeles Angels
MARQ
Saturday, Mar. 1, 2:05 p.m. CT
Cleveland Guardians
MARQ
Sunday, Mar. 2, 2:05 p.m. CT
Cincinnati Reds
MARQ
Tuesday, Mar. 4, 2:05 p.m. CT
San Diego Padres
MARQ
Thursday, Mar. 6, 7:05 p.m. CT
Kansas City Royals
MARQ
Saturday, Mar. 8, 2:05 p.m. CT
Seattle Mariners
MARQ
Sunday, Mar. 9, 3:05 p.m. CT
San Francisco Giants
MARQ
Tuesday, Mar. 11, 3:05 p.m. CT
Milwaukee Brewers
MARQ
Friday, Mar. 14, 10:00 p.m. CT
Hanshin Tigers
MARQ
Sunday, Mar. 16, 5:00 a.m. CT
Yomiuri Giants
MARQ
Monday, Mar. 24, 3:05 p.m. CT
Atlanta Braves
MARQ
Tuesday, Mar. 25, 3:05 p.m. CT
Atlanta Braves
MARQ
While the easiest way to watch Cubs games is with a cable subscription, that is not the only way to watch Chicago dominate on the field. Fubo.TV, which comes with a free trial, can be used to watch games on regional and national networks, making virtually any Cubs game accessible. Another option is MLB.TV, which will broadcast every televised game to subscribers. What has to be noted with that, though, is that blackouts and other restrictions do apply.
Chicago Cubs regular season schedule: TV and streaming info
It will be fun to see Tucker take his first swings in a Cubs uniform, and will be nice to see some of the organization's top prospects receive tons of playing time, but what Cubs fans are really looking forward to is the regular season. As mentioned above, Cubs fans are lucky, as their team begins the regular season several days before 28 other teams.
Once the regular season does finally begin, the lion's share of the team's games will be on Marquee Sports Network with the exception of some national TV games in the chart below.
Note: The list of nationally broadcasted games is subject to change and will almost certainly have additions. Some of these games can also be viewed on Marquee Sports Network.
Date/Time
Opponent
Channel
Tuesday, Mar. 18, 5:10 a.m. CT
Los Angeles Dodgers
FOX
Wednesday, Mar. 19, 5:10 a.m. CT
Los Angeles Dodgers
FS1
Sunday, Apr. 13, 6:10 p.m. CT
Los Angeles Dodgers
ESPN
Sunday, Apr. 27, 6:10 p.m. CT
Philadelphia Phillies
ESPN
The list of nationally televised games on the Cubs schedule isn't super lengthy right now, but they do have important games scheduled against two of the National League's elite teams. Of course, both of Chicago's games in Japan against the Dodgers are nationally televised, and give the Cubs a chance to establish themselves as a team that can potentially go toe-to-toe against the defending champions. As if the Tokyo Series wasn't enough, the Cubs will be in Los Angeles not even one month later and will play the Dodgers on Sunday Night Baseball. Two weeks later, they will host the Philadelphia Phillies in front of a national audience at the same time.
While most of the Cubs' regular season games can be streamed the same way as their spring training contests, their ESPN games will be on Watch ESPN or the ESPN app. Both of these are free for those with a cable subscription.