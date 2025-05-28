Chicago Sky get one thing right amid tough start with Candace Parker announcement

Sometimes, it's not about how much time you spend somewhere, it's about how you spend the time. Candace Parker only played two seasons with the Chicago Sky, and yet, the team will retire the WNBA legend's number on August 25th, according to a release from the team.

And that's the right decision! Parker and the Sky won the 2021 WNBA Finals, the only championship in the team's 19-year history. Winning it all will endear a player to a city for life, and that's what happened with Parker in Chicago, despite playing just 55 regular season games with the team.

Sky season has been rough, but Parker's jersey retirement will be a bright spot

In 2025, the Sky are squarely in "rebuild" mode. The team hopes its found some franchise pillars in Angel Reese and Hailey van Lith, but results have not followed quite yet for the Sky, who are 0-4 in the early stages of the W season.

Parker's jersey retirement, though, is a definite win. CP3 is one of the most liked and respected players in the entire sport, and her time in Chicago was about as succesful as possible.