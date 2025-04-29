The 2024 WNBA season was an excellent building block for the Chicago Sky. Although they still missed the playoffs, they landed their post duo of the future in Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, both of whom made the All-Rookie team last season.

Chicago also hired a new head coach this offseason, added Ariel Atkins and re-signed franchise legend Courtney Vandersloot to help in the backcourt. They landed a stellar guard in the draft this year as well with TCU's Hailey Van Lith, who played with Reese at LSU for one season in college.

But before their season begins, they'll play three exhibition games in early May. Two of them are just typical preseason matchups, but one of them showcases just how prominent a figure Reese was during her rookie season.

Chicago Sky preseason schedule: How to watch Angel Reese and Hailey Van Lith together again

GAME DATE TIME CHANNEL Sky vs. Brazil May 2 9 p.m. ET ION Lynx at Sky May 6 8 p.m. ET WNBA League Pass Sky at Lynx May 10 8 p.m. ET WNBA League Pass

Sky will battle Brazil National Team at LSU

The Sky begin their preseason tilt against a non-WNBA opponent. They'll face off against the Brazil National Team in the first game of its kind, just a night before the Indiana Fever face the same opponent. The game will take place on LSU's campus, which will be a return home for both Reese and Van Lith. While this game may not be a close matchup, it will give fans their first opportunity to watch this new-look Sky team under head coach Tyler Marsh.

Sky host the Lynx in first major measuring stick

Chicago will take on the Minnesota Lynx, the WNBA runner-up from last season, in their second preseason contest just days later. This will be a good measuring stick for the Sky as they prepare for a season with a multitude of moving pieces. Forward Napheesa Collier will be tough for Reese and Cardoso to contain, and how the Sky's guards manage Courtney Williams and Kayla McBride will be a strong indication of how they'll fare against the top WNBA competition this season.

Chicago travels to face Minnesota again

Just when you thought one matchup between these two franchises was enough, they'll swap locations and play their final preseason game on the road against each other again. Perhaps even more important will be this second matchup, as it will show fans how the Sky and their players respond to adversity or success. In a way, this structure is like a playoff series, where you play the same opponent consecutively, often at different sites.

The Chicago Sky need to take a major step this season if they want to make the playoffs, and that will start with these three preseason matchups. Then, they'll begin their season on May 17 when they take on the Indiana Fever in the first of their five matchups against their bitter rival.