Chicago Sky become second WNBA team to raid Aces bench for new head coach
One season and an overall record of 13-27 with no appearance in the postseason was enough for the Chicago Sky to see out of Teresa Weatherspoon. It was a surprising move across the league. However, with two bright futures ahead for forwards Angel Reese and Kamilla Cardoso, Chicago knows they need to establish a winning environment from the start.
So the Sky followed the lead of the newest team in the WNBA. That would be from the Golden State Valkyries who hired Natalie Nakase as head coach from the Las Vegas Aces bench.
Chicago hired former Aces assistant Tyler Marsh on a multi-year contract. Coach Marsh was an assistant coach and head of player development with Las Vegas across their back-to-back championship runs in 2022 and 2023.
As the former head of player development in Vegas, Marsh is now set to take over a Chicago squad with young stars in Reese and Cardoso. As well the Sky also have a lottery pick in next year's WNBA draft so look to build on the young players.
Since the Sky won the WNBA championship back in 2021, this is Chicago's fourth coach. Prior, to joining the Aces in 2022, Marsh was an assistant coach with the Indiana Pacers for two seasons. In addition, he worked for the Toronto Raptors and coached in the G League.
Marsh is known for his ability to help players improve specific parts of their games. It will be interesting to see his impact on this Chicago team and how he approaches the young stars. A lot of the roster stands with uncertainty this offseason as half of them are listed under free agency. So the hiring and passion of Marsh to the Chicago franchise can help the team a lot in the offseason.
On the Las Vegas side, they are losing their bench quickly this offseason as he is now the second coach to get a head coaching gig. While it was expected considering the team's success, it will be fascinating to see what the Aces will do next.