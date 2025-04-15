The Chicago Sky entered the 2025 WNBA Draft hoping to add a consistent point guard and depth — by drafting Slovenian forward Ajša Sivka with pick No. 10 and point guard Hailey Van Lith with pick No. 11, the team did both of those things.

Then, with the fourth pick in the second round (No. 16 overall) the Sky doubled down on forward depth, drafting Maddy Westbeld from Notre Dame.

Projected Chicago Sky starting lineup after reuniting Hailey Van Lith and Angel Reese

Player Position Hailey Van Lith Point guard Rachel Banham Shooting guard Michaela Onyenwere Small forward Angel Reese Power forward Kamilla Cardoso Center

Hailey Van Lith takes the reigns in Chicago

Van Lith will presumably be the starting point guard from day one in Chicago — reuniting with her former college teammate Angel Reese is cool, but the Sky didn't just make this pick for nostalgia's sake, they did it because they desperately need high-level guard play.

Sivka and Westbeld will likely be important bench pieces to start

I don't think either of the Sky's other picks will crack the starting five off the bat — Sivka is more of a "project" for Chicago, and Westbeld might not bring enough 3-point shooting yet to make sense alongside Reese and Cardoso, who both do most of their damage in the paint.

Chicago is in the midst of a rebuild

No one expects the Sky to compete for a WNBA title in 2025, but the variety of picks they made tonight are all good steps toward consistent contention in the W.