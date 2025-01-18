Chiefs 12th man shows up early as refs gift Patrick Mahomes first down with weak penalty
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs are the NFL's new dynasty, as they look to become the first team in history to win a Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons. With the Chiefs showing a propensity to win big games, the other 31 fanbases build up more hatred towards them, and begin to pick apart how they are getting an advantage.
One penalty early in their Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans will no doubt have some fans crying "conspiracy!"
On the Chiefs' second offensive drive of the game, Houston Texans pass rusher Will Anderson made contact with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In the process, Anderson's helmet grazed Mahomes' helmet. Mahomes sold it with some whiplash, and the referees gifted the Chiefs 15 yards on a roughing the passer penalty on Anderson.
Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs gifted first down on awful roughing the passer call vs. Texans
It was a bad call by the officials, as they were fooled by Mahomes' acting job.
Luckily for the Texans, the call wasn't too costly. Anderson did get some revenge that drive, as he tackled Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy eight yards behind the line of scrimmage. The Chiefs' drive stalled out as the Texans pass rush put pressure on Mahomes, forcing Harrison Butker to kick and make a 36-yard field goal. With that, the Chiefs took a 6-3 lead.
It could have been a lot worse for the Texans, as it could very well have been a touchdown. But still, Kansas City getting points after that call won't fly too well for Texans fans and those who are not cheering for the Chiefs.
The Texans will look to pull off the massive upset in beating the Chiefs and ending their quest for a Super Bowl three-peat. Can they do it? Or will the Chiefs make a trip to the AFC Championship Game for the seventh consecutive year?