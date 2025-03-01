The Kansas City Chiefs cannot afford to lick their wounds after their Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Instead, GM Brett Veach and his staff need to move quickly to strengthen their roster if they want to get back to the big game in 2025.

The team has already made one big move in free agency to keep Trey Smith in the fold. That won't be their last transaction on the open market. The Chiefs correctly understand their window of contention is now if they want to help Patrick Mahomes continue to win championships.

April's draft is another key opportunity for Kansas City to improve both their immediate and long-term prospects. Securing quality, cost-controlled starters is vital for the Chiefs if they want to maximize their chances of winning a title during each of Mahomes' prime seasons. Here's how the first three rounds could play out for the Chiefs in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Round 1, Pick 31: OT Josh Conerly Jr. (Oregon)

Playing Joe Thuney at left tackle did not work for the Chiefs down the stretch last season. Their offensive line play was particularly damaging during the loss to the Eagles. It's vital for Kansas City to add pass protectors in this year's draft.

Selecting Josh Conerly Jr. in Round 1 would give the team a new left tackle to build around. He isn't the most powerful lineman in this year's draft class but he has some of the best feet. That allows the former Oregon standout to project as an above-average pass protector at the next level.

Landing a potential starter at such a premium position with the No. 31 pick would be a major win for Veach and his front office. They need to keep Mahomes upright in 2025 and Conerly can give them a big boost up front.

Round 2, Pick 63: DT Omarr Norman-Lott (Tennessee)

Chris Jones is a superstar for the Chiefs at defensive tackle but he's drawing double teams on a high percentage of his snaps. That's why the team needs to upgrade the other defensive tackle spot to give opposing offenses more to consider.

Omarr Norman-Lott played all over the defensive front for Tennessee but his NFL future will be on the inside. That's where he can use his impressive quickness to knife into opposing backfields and wreak havoc. Norman-Lott's run defense isn't great but Kansas City can overlook that weakness given Jones' production in that regard.

It's possible that Norman-Lott can also be kicked out on the outside via certain pass-rushing looks as well. That versatility will only add to his appeal to the Chiefs. Drafting him can help Kansas City's defense harass opposing quarterbacks next season to protect the leads they sprint out to early in games.

Round 3, Pick 66 (via TEN): OL Ozzy Trapilo (Boston College)

The Chiefs can take advantage of having two third-round picks by doubling down on their reinforcements at the tackle position. Ozzy Trapilo might not be ready to make an immediate impact but he can develop into a valuable swing tackle for a franchise that cannot afford to let their quarterback get hit too often.

Trapilo is a more physical prospect than Conerly Jr. which makes him a better bet to play on the right side. He's not a classic road-grader but he showed a good understanding of angles and leverage during his collegiate days at Boston College.

Kansas City might shoot for more upside with this pick but Trapilo's high-floor as a prospect makes him solid value in the third round. Picking him would allow the franchise to continue to address their problems up front.

Round 3, Pick 95: TE Harold Fannin Jr. (Bowling Green)

The Chiefs are happy that Travis Kelce is going to put off retirement for another season but they need to start planning their future at the tight end position. Coming out of this draft with a tantalizing prospect like Harold Fannin Jr. would improve their preperation for Kelce's retirement.

Travis Kelce is returning for his 13th season, per multiple reports pic.twitter.com/1wYi7WI56O — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 27, 2025

Fannin Jr. isn't going to wow any scouts with his physicality as an in-line blocker. He's at his best when he's permitted to flex out into the slot and run vertical routes against opposing defenders. He has good speed and a nice ability to pluck the ball out of the air on those sorts of patterns. Nothing about his game will make Chiefs fans forget about Kelce but he can grow into a quality starter during his rookie contract.