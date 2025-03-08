Chiefs act quickly to bring back key wide receiver with Xavier Worthy, Rashee Rice in doubt

The Kansas City Chiefs have some massive uncertainties in their wide receiver room going into 2025. So bringing back Marquise Hollywood Brown provides some much-needed assurance.

The Chiefs and the 27-year-old receiver agreed on a one-year deal worth up to $11 million, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. That's a prove it deal after Brown managed to play just five games last season due to injury.

The timing of the signing may be coincidence, but recent developments make it rather noteworthy. Xavier Worthy was arrested for an alleged domestic violence incident on Friday and remained in police custody as of Saturday morning.

The #Chiefs are bringing back WR Hollywood Brown on a 1-year deal up to $11M, per me and @TomPelissero.



Marquise Hollywood Brown will get another huge opportunity with the Chiefs

It always seemed the Chiefs would like to bring back Brown, if for no other reason than to give him another chance to prove himself. Having Worthy in legal trouble and Rashee Rice potentially facing a suspension over his own offseason problems last season had to make re-signing Brown all the more important.

Brown needed surgery last year to fix a preseason shoulder injury. He managed to return to action just before Christmas, catching nine passes for 91 yards in two regular season games. He came through with five catches for 50 yards in the playoffs. It was enough of a showing to suggest he could handle a bigger workload in the future.

Before the Chiefs, Brown played for the Ravens and Cardinals. He had 91 catches for 1,008 yards in 2021 with Baltimore as the team's go-to receiver besides tight end Mark Andrews. Kansas City may need him to take on a WR1 role again in 2025. Rice is returning from a season-ending injury and may need time to ramp back up to form even if he's not suspended. Worthy's future at this point is unknown.

It's an ideal situation for Brown as he looks to land a multi-year contract while still young enough to command one.