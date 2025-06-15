Chiefs admit hard truth about draft pick meant to protect Patrick Mahomes

The Kansas City Chiefs learned a harsh truth about their offensive line in Super Bowl LIX. As they were assembled in February, the Chiefs offensive line put star quarterback Patrick Mahomes at risk. Kansas City learned that the hard way when the Philadelphia Eagles dominated the line of scrimmage on their way to a Super Bowl victory. If the Chiefs hope to return to the football mountaintop, it will start up front. That's why KC's decision to move Kingsley Suamataia from tackle to guard in just his second season is so meaningful.

Suamataia struggled mightily at left tackle last season. While the Chiefs hoped he would bring athleticism and flexibility to the position, he instead failed to protect Mahomes against some of the best pass rushers in the NFL. Yet, it wasn't just Suamataia, as left tackle was a revolving door for the Chiefs last season. Both the Chiefs and Suamataia are saying all the right things about his transition to guard so far this offseason.

“It’s going great,” Suamataia said of the transition. “It’s a new learning step for me and a learning curve for me just to better myself. I just think the more positions I can learn how to play, the better value I am. So, it’s going good.”

Kingsley Suamataia adapting to new position with the Chiefs

Suamataia might be better off in the interior after all, as it matches his playing style. In his first action during OTAs, Suamataia expressed how excited he was to get off the ball early and use his aggressiveness to his advantage, which is something he couldn't do at the left tackle spot.

“Being aggressive right off the get-go, I love that,” Suamataia explained. “Just being right in contact right away off the ball.”

By admitting defeat early on, the Chiefs hope Suamataia can develop into a capable guard. Kansas City made several moves this offseason to solidify their offensive front after that fateful February game against the Eagles. Suamataia may not fit into the equation at tackle, and that's just fine. Instead, the Chiefs will hope Jaylon Moore can be an answer at left tackle after signing him to a two-year, $30 million deal this offseason.

Chiefs admitted defeat with former draft pick at the perfect time

As for Suamataia, he knows he has to earn the Chiefs', and by default Mahomes', trust back.

“It’s a big trust component just being thrown in out there at guard,” he admitted. “New position, but you know I’ve got to put my best foot forward every day, I’m blocking the best player in the NFL behind me, so I take a lot of pride in that, moving to guard with a new opportunity.”

That will be easier said than done, but Kansas City is in a great position to move forward without investing too much stock in one draft pick. They're on a strict timeline which aligns with Mahomes prime, and they sure as hell can't afford an injury to one of the all-time greats.