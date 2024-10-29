Andy Reid isn't retiring anytime soon as the Chiefs chase record
By Kinnu Singh
Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is considered to be one of the most brilliant offensive minds in NFL history, but that wasn’t always the case. After some blunders during his time with the Philadelphia Eagles, Reid was often critiqued for his struggles with clock management and in-game adjustments.
Reid shed that reputation after arriving in Kansas City. Reid slowly built his West Coast offense, and it finally broke through with quarterback Alex Smith during the 2017 season. After handing the starting role to quarterback Patrick Mahomes in 2018, Kansas City blossomed into a dynasty.
Although Reid has led the Chiefs to three Super Bowl championships in the past five seasons, questions regarding his retirement have continued to surround the 66-year-old head coach.
Reid is the oldest active head coach in the NFL. Entering the 2024 season, the only other coach over the age of 60 was Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh, who turned 62 in September.
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt believes Andy Reid won’t retire anytime soon
Chiefs owner Clark Hunt put some of Reid’s retirement speculation to rest during an interview with ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler. Hunt believes Reid could “absolutely” continue coaching for another five years.
“He certainly seems rejuvenated, I would say, by the success of the team in the last few years and having one of the most special quarterbacks of all time," Hunt said. "I have no sense that he has any interest in retiring any time soon, which is fantastic. But I think any leader needs to be thinking about succession. ... Eventually that day will come.”
With Bill Belichick and Tom Brady no longer roaming the fields, Reid and Mahomes have emerged as the top coach-quarterback tandem in the league. While Mahomes is still relatively young, it’s unlikely he’ll have the luxury of playing for Reid through the entirety of his career.
Belichick was just 49 years old when he won his first Super Bowl with Brady following the 2001 season. Reid, on the other hand, was 61 years old when he won his first Super Bowl with Mahomes in 2019.
It’s fair to wonder how much longer Reid will be able to handle the endless hours that come along with being an NFL head coach, but coaches have found success at older ages.
Romeo Crennel became the oldest coach in NFL history when he spent the 2020 season as head coach of the Houston Texans at age 73. Former Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll was 72 years old last season, which was his last year in the league. Belichick was 71 years old in 2023, and he still may be open to taking another head coach position next season.
For those who hope Reid’s retirement will result in the fall of Kansas City’s dynasty, the wait may be longer than expected. For now, he isn’t going anywhere.
With 26 years of head coaching experience, Reid is currently vying to become the first head coach in NFL history to win three consecutive Super Bowl championships. With an unblemished 7-0 record so far, the Chiefs will likely be in contention for the Lombardi Trophy once again.