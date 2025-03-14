Chiefs continue annual investment in Patrick Mahomes insurance with latest move

After being trounced in Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs are signing a new quarterback. It just happens to be a player they hope will never take a meaningful snap.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is — at least from a financial perspective — the most valuable player in the league. The 29-year-old is heading into the sixth year of his unprecedented 10-year, $450 million contract. So far, he’s been worth every penny. Mahomes has led Kansas City to two Super Bowl championships since signing that deal — and he would have gotten away with two more if it weren’t for those meddling Philadelphia Eagles and Tom Brady.

Mahomes’ poor performance in Super Bowl LIX won’t make the Chiefs consider replacing him, but even the toughest quarterbacks in NFL history were forced to miss time at some point in their careers. The Chiefs are hoping their backup quarterback only takes snaps on the practice field, but that doesn’t mean they won’t be prepared for the worst-case scenario.

The Chiefs signed Gardner Minshew to be Patrick Mahomes’ newest backup

Former Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Gardner Minshew signed a one-year deal with the Chiefs on Thursday, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The 28-year-old is expected to serve as the team’s newest backup quarterback, a title that was previously held by Matt Moore, Chad Henne, Blaine Gabbert and Carson Wentz.

Minshew had a difficult 2024 season with the Raiders. He beat out second-year quarterback Aidan O’Connell for the starting job in training camp, but struggled in the regular season. Minshew started nine games and led the team to a 2-7 record while throwing for 2,013 yards with nine touchdowns and 10 interceptions. A broken collarbone ended his season in November, and he was released on Wednesday after the team acquired quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks.

Kansas City provides Minshew with an opportunity to learn and develop in a stable environment. While Chiefs head coach Andy Reid tends to get the best out of his quarterbacks, Minshew is unlikely to see the field in 2025.

Patrick Mahomes injury history bodes well for Gardner Minshew never seeing meaningful minutes

Although he hasn’t been invincible, Mahomes has played nearly every game since becoming the starter in 2018. He missed two games after dislocating his knee on a fourth-down conversion in 2019. Since then, he hasn’t missed any games despite some scares.

Mahomes suffered a concussion and a toe injury during the 2021 season, as well as a bruised foot during the 2022 season. His most concerning injuries have been the high ankle sprains he suffered over the past two postseasons. Although Mahomes managed to play through the injuries in both seasons, it doesn’t guarantee he’ll be able to do so in the future.

When Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain in 2024, the Chiefs were at the start of a brutal 11-day stretch that included three games. Mahomes managed to play through the injury, but it served as a reminder of how valuable a backup quarterback can be. Kansas City will hope they don’t need Minshew on game days, but they’ll have him ready just in case.