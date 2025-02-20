Chiefs answer at left tackle might be a free agent flying well under the radar

The Kansas City Chiefs offensive line was like a sieve in Super Bowl LIX. The Philadelphia Eagles used four rushers to collapse the pocket against five-, six- and seven-man protections during their 40-22 victory.

Kansas City came up short on the doorstep of history, failing to win the final game necessary to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. In many ways, the writing was on the wall. The Chiefs struggled with offensive line woes throughout the 2024 season, particularly at the left tackle position.

As the Chiefs begin preparations for the road to Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara, finding an adequate offensive tackle will be their top priority. The scarcity of the position makes it unlikely that they’ll be able to nab one in the 2025 NFL Draft, so free agency might be their best bet.

Chiefs could find left tackle solution in underrated free agent

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Alaric Jackson could be a potential free agency signing for Kansas City, according to Jon Edigar of Chiefs Wire and USA Today.

Although Jackson is far from a household name, he’s proven to be a reliable option to protect the quarterback’s blindside. Jackson joined the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2021, and he became a full-time starter in 2023. The 26-year-old missed two games due to a suspension, but he started in 14 regular season games this past season.

In 2024, Jackson received a 78.3 overall PFF grade ($), which ranked 18th among 141 qualifying offensive tackles. For context, Chiefs right tackle Jawaan Taylor was ranked 82nd with a 59.9 overall grade.

The Rams offensive line committed the fewest penalties per game in the NFL (5.56) and allowed the sixth-fewest sacks (31), per the team’s website. Meanwhile, Kansas City’s left tackle position was a turnstile. Rookie tackle Kingsley Suamataia was benched for second-year tackle Wanya Morris after surrendering two sacks in Week 2. Morris didn’t fare much better, and the team signed veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries from free agency. When that experiment failed, the Chiefs moved All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney to the blindside position and elevated reserve guard Mike Caliendo to starting left guard.

With so much salary cap already invested into the interior of the offensive line, Kansas City could have a difficult time bidding for the young tackle. Jackson is projected to earn a three-year contract with an average annual value of $16 million, per Spotrac.