Chiefs black magic somehow bails them out again: Best memes and tweets
The Kansas City Chiefs are who we thought they were, and the Las Vegas Raiders let them off the hook. So did the Panthers, Broncos, Buccaneers, Chargers and Bengals.
Patrick Mahomes and company are 11-1. They might be the most miraculous 11-1 team there's ever been with nine wins by one score.
Black Friday brought more of the same. They had a 13-point lead late in the third quarter but blew it, allowing the Raiders to take the lead with two quick touchdown passes. But Matthew Wright's field goal to make it 19-17 was enough to secure a KC victory. That's because the Raiders blew it in the final seconds, botching a snap that the Chiefs jumped on to end the game.
Even if that botched snap hadn't bailed out Kansas City, we can almost guarantee Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson would have missed the chip shot field goal LV needed to go ahead. He'd already missed three kicks on the day. The Chiefs just get that kind of luck all the time.
For NFL fans on social media, it was yet another sign of the dark magic Andy Reid has clearly tapped into this season.
Best memes and tweets after Chiefs survive Raiders
Was it the Chiefs' magic or was it the Raiders' bad juju? After all, Las Vegas hasn't exactly been known for doing things right recently.
In the end, this was a result that best represented these two franchises in recent years. The Chiefs found a way to win, as they often do. And the Raiders found a way to lose, as they often do.
Chiefs fans can rejoice in their victory and their continued run of luck. But linger below the surface are worries that, no really, they can't keep getting away with this.
As for Raiders fans, chey can note just how excellent Aiden O'Connell was in the final quarter or so. And they can at least take heart that they were one or two plays away from beating their division rivals.