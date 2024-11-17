Chiefs clearly didn’t want obvious reunion after missing out for second time
By Lior Lampert
For the second time in as many weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs could've bolstered their secondary by reuniting with veteran safety Mike Edwards. Yet, they passed up on the opportunity -- for the second time in as many weeks,
Albeit not with the Chiefs, Edwards is set for a homecoming. He got claimed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday, with whom he spent the first four years of his NFL career.
Scott Smith of the Bucs' official team website announced the transaction merely days after he got released by the Tennessee Titans. Tampa Bay had an open spot on its 53-man roster after waiving undrafted second-year cornerback Keenan Isaac, choosing to use it on Edwards.
Notably, Tampa Bay has a worse win-loss record than the Chiefs, giving them a higher priority for Edwards. Nevertheless, given Kansas City's secondary concerns, it's disappointing they missed out on the 28-year-old as they continue their quest to accomplish the league's first-ever three-peat.
Chiefs demonstrably didn’t want to reunite with Mike Edwards after missing out on him for a second time
Kansas City's issues on the back end of their defensive unit have primarily centered around the cornerback position. Since losing Jaylen Watson to a broken fibula and tibia in Week 7, they've struggled to replicate his presence/production. Regardless, reconciling with Edwards surely couldn't hurt matters, making his return to the Bucs an unfortunate whiff for the Chiefs.
The Titans signed Edwards ahead of their 27-17 Week 10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers. Oddly enough, he didn't appear in the game and got cut shortly after, subsequently landing with the Buccaneers.
Edwards started the 2024 campaign as a member of the Buffalo Bills. They parted ways with him after three contests, in which he yielded one tackle, logging only a paltry seven defensive snaps.
Despite the down season, Edwards has proven he can contribute to success, winning a Super Bowl with the Chiefs and Bucs, respectively. He started all four of Kansas City's postseason matches last year during their march to the title.