Chiefs should stay away from former draft pick begging Brett Veach for a job
By Kinnu Singh
Attrition has taken a toll on the Kansas City Chiefs. Although the reigning Super Bowl champions sit atop the AFC standings with a 12-1 record, they’ve reached the top spot by winning 10 one-score games.
Week after week, the Chiefs have pulled out wins that came down to the final play of the game. However, injuries have ravaged key position groups in all three phases of the game, and their margin of victory only seems to be shrinking.
Kansas City’s offense has failed to score 20 points in three of the past five games, and the defense has surrendered at least 334 total yards in three of the past four games. Due to injuries, the Chiefs became the first team in NFL history to make game-winning field goals as time expired with three different kickers in the same season.
The Chiefs have not won a game in regulation by more than three points since October. The slim margin of victory means that the margin for error is razor-thin. That won’t be sustainable in the playoffs, where one mistake could end Kansas City’s season. Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has recognized the team’s downward trajectory, and he’s done his best to replenish the fatigued and tattered roster with several midseason acquisitions.
On Sunday, one former Chiefs player seemed to offer his services to Veach.
Former WR campaigns to join the Chiefs amid team’s offensive struggles
While the Chiefs offense struggled to score points in a narrow 17-16 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football, former wide receiver Daurice Fountain took to social media to offer his assistance.
“Somebody tell Veach to text me,” Fountain posted on social media.
Fountain was selected in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Indianapolis Colts, but he signed with the Chiefs during the 2021 offseason. He was occasionally elevated to the active roster, but he spent the majority of his two-year stint in Kansas City on the practice squad. The Chiefs released Fountain during the 2022 season, and he spent time with the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions over the past two years.
At this stage, Fountain likely doesn’t have much to offer Kansas City. Regardless of their offensive struggles, the Chiefs have heavily leaned on 12 personnel packages with DeAndre Hopkins and Xavier Worthy. Even if Fountain could make the active roster, it’s unlikely he would see the field ahead of wide receivers Justin Watson or JuJu Smith-Schuster.
Still, his signing would certainly fit this year’s theme for Kansas City. The Chiefs signed cornerback Steven Nelson on Monday, making him the latest former player to rejoin the Chiefs in a season that has been full of reunions.
Kicker Matthew Wright was brought in as the third option after injuries to starter Harrison Butker and backup Spencer Shrader. Running back Kareem Hunt was signed following an injury to starting running back Isiah Pacheco, but he hasn’t looked like the explosive player that left Kansas City in 2019. Tight end Jody Fortson also made a return during Travis Kelce’s early struggles, but that reunion was cut short by Fortson’s season-ending knee injury.
For now, the Chiefs need to focus on improving the left tackle position and the secondary. Their best hope at wide receiver is the expected return of veteran Marquise Brown from injured reserve.