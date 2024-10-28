Fansided

Updated Chiefs EDGE depth chart after trading for Josh Uche

The Kansas City Chiefs added a force off the EDGE in former Patriots pass rusher Josh Uche.

By Mark Powell

New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders
New England Patriots v Las Vegas Raiders / Chris Unger/GettyImages
The Kansas City Chiefs defense got even better on Monday. KC's strength has masked a surprisingly-tough start to the season for Patrick Mahomes, who has looked...human through eight weeks. Mahomes hasn't needed to be his usual superhuman self, though he did take a step forward in the ultimate revenge game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Through eight weeks, the Chiefs defense ranks top-10 in the following categories: opponent points per game, opponent yards per game, opponent points per play, opponent third down percentage, opponent red zone scoring percentage (TD) and opponent touchdowns per game. It's an elite unit, led by one of the best assistants in the NFL in defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, who received a raise this offseason.

Just a week after trading for DeAndre Hopkins, who made his debut in the Chiefs win over the Raiders, Brett Veach opted to add to a strength. Enter Josh Uche, who had been one of the best available pass rushers at the deadline. Uche was wasting away with the New England Patriots. All it took to acquire Uche was a sixth-round pick. That seems fair to me.

Kansas City Chiefs depth chart after acquiring EDGE Josh Uche

Per the Patriots unofficial depth chart, Uche was slotted as a second-string outside linebacker. The Chiefs play a different formation entirely, which means Uche could be used as a hybrid defensive lineman and/or outside linebacker.

Position

First String

Second String

LDE

George Karlaftis

Malik Herring

LDT

Derrick Nnadi

Tershawn Wharton

RDT

Chris Jones

Mike Pennel Jr.

RDE

Joshua Uche

Felix Anudike-Uzomah

WLB

Drue Tranquill

Joshua Uche

MLB

Nick Bolton

Jack Cochrane

SLB

Leo Chenal

Cole Christiansen

Uche is listed twice on this depth chart for a reason. As of this writing, defensive end Mike Danna, who plays on the right-hand side of the formation, is out with an injury. Uche can fill that void on specific downs, splitting time with Anudike-Uzomah.

The former second-round pick also has experience at linebacker, as previously noted. The Chiefs don't have a ton of depth behind Drue Tranquill at outside linebacker. In a traditional 4-3 defense, linebackers are asked to cover more ground, so having multiple bodies is key. Expect Uche to receive some playing time once he is up to speed.

This is all speculation, of course, and dependent on Uche's mentality once he arrives in Kansas City.

