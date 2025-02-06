Does Chiefs' dynasty take away from Patriots historic run? Not to Tedy Bruschi
The New England Patriots won seven Super Bowls during the Tom Brady era. It stands as arguably the most impressive dynasty in the history of American sports, and it is unquestionably the greatest run we've seen in the NFL.
That said, the Kansas City Chiefs are quickly making up ground. On Sunday, Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes, and Travis Kelce will go for their third straight Super Bowl victory and their fourth overall. A win puts Kansas City alone in the history books as the only franchise to accomplish the elusive three-peat. It also means Mahomes, at 29 years old, would be more than halfway to Brady's ring count.
It's only natural for Patriots fans to get a bit defensive over their program's legacy. Bill Belichick will go down as the greatest coach who ever was. Brady, for now, stands as the (mostly) undisputed GOAT. The Chiefs' success can almost be seen as a threat — a movement to taint or diminish what was achieved in New England throughout the 2000s and 2010s.
Those fears are understandable, but not every victory has to be measured against another. One act of greatness does not have to take away from another's greatness. Former Patriots star Tedy Bruschi, who won three Super Bowls in 2001, 2003, and 2004, understands this better than anyone.
Tedy Bruschi doesn't think Patriots dynasty is any less meaningful after Chiefs' run
Speaking with FanSided's Arrowhead Addict Podcast live from Super Bowl media row in New Orleans, Bruschi, who appeared on behalf of Abbott Heartmates, expressed his admiration for what the Chiefs are accomplishing.
"We failed going 3-0," Bruschi said. "We failed going undefeated. We lost to the Giants in the Super Bowl. I think about those times, and I look at what the Chiefs are doing, and all I have is respect. They're attempting to something that's never been done before, and I want to see if it can be done."
Not every former Patriot will echo Bruschi's sentiment, but it's an admirable perspective from someone who has been to the NFL mountaintop several times. So often, we see ex-players attempt to tear down the new generation, to denigrate their accomplishments and cast reckless aspersions, all in a vain attempt to prop up their own legacies.
That is not what Bruschi is about. He understands that New England and Kansas City can coexist in the annals of NFL history. There are attempts, he admits, to one-up other accomplishments. The NFL is a competitive ecosystem after all. At the end of the day, though, one team's greatness does not affect another team's greatness. The Patriots' dynasty will stand the test of time, whether Mahomes and company "surpass" them or not.
"It's not about passing someone or someone's greater than the other," Bruschi said. "You could ask Tom [Brady] himself. He admires greatness and what you need to achieve it."
These are words of wisdom a lot of NFL fans, and sports fans a general, can learn from.
Tedy Bruschi spoke to FanSided's Arrowhead Addict podcast on behalf of Abbot.