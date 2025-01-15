Chiefs extra week of rest did exactly what it was supposed to do, and that's scary
The Kansas City Chiefs not only cruised to their ninth straight AFC West title, but they comfortably clinched the AFC's No. 1 seed. In fact, the Chiefs locked up the conference's top spot ahead of their Week 18 regular season finale, allowing them to rest key starters against the Denver Broncos.
Earning the conference's No. 1 seed allowed the Chiefs to advance to the Divisional Round without having to play a single game, ensured them home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs, and, perhaps most importantly, allowed them to get another week of rest for their key players.
Now, as the Chiefs prepare for their Divisional Round matchup against the Houston Texans, the NFL world is seeing just how crucial having this bye week was for Kansas City.
Patrick Mahomes' ankle is perfectly fine. Chris Jones' calf is not a concern. The only limited participant in Tuesday's Chiefs practice was Mecole Hardman, a player making his way back from an IR stint. Everybody else, even including Jaylen Watson who hasn't played since October, was a full go. That, for the rest of the NFL, is horrifying.
Chiefs appear to be as healthy as ever as they begin quest for three-peat
The Chiefs went 15-2 despite dealing with a slew of injuries. Now, as their quest for a three-peat is set to begin in a matter of days, they're as healthy as they've been pretty much all season. This team was good enough to earn a first-round bye while dealing with their injuries. How good will they be now that they're healthier and more rested than they've been?
The Chiefs are dealing with injuries still, notably with Rashee Rice sidelined for the year, but for the most part, everyone else is completely healthy. How is this Chiefs team going to lose when they're better, healthier, and more rested than their competition?
It's hard not to feel amazing with this news if you are a Chiefs fan and terrified if you are a fan of any other NFL team. Again, the Chiefs were probably favored to win another Super Bowl even without knowing that the likes of Mahomes, Jones, and even Watson - an underrated cornerback - are able to fully practice four days ahead of their Divisional Round game. Having those guys fully locked and loaded only improves their odds of doing so.
Getting to skip the extra game is nice, but the real benefit of the bye week is earning an extra week of rest. Every team is banged up this time of the season, so every extra day off helps players recover. Clearly, the bye week worked wonders for this team at the perfect time.