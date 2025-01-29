Chiefs familiar face appears on the verge of resurfacing in the NFL
By Lior Lampert
Following a one-year return to the collegiate ranks for the first time in over a decade, Eric Bieniemy could rejoin the NFL. Recent reporting from FOX Sports' Jordan Schultz suggests he might've already been back in the big leagues were it not for another candidate's pre-existing ties.
Per Schultz, Bieniemy's had discussions with "multiple" teams and interviewed for the New England Patriots offensive coordinator opening before they predictably hired Josh McDaniels. The ex-Kansas City Chiefs assistant was ostensibly considered "a top candidate," though the latter's connections to Foxborough proved to be a factor.
Nevertheless, Schultz notes that Bieniemy's conversations with other suitors "are ongoing," indicating a comeback may be on the horizon.
Former Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy appears on the verge of resurfacing in the NFL
Known for his wildly successful tenure as the Chiefs' offensive coordinator, Bieniemy spent 2024 at UCLA in the same role. However, he got associate head coach added to his title with the Bruins.
Bieniemy spent a decade with the Chiefs, starting as a running backs coach in 2013. He worked his way up the totem pole, becoming a top lieutenant for head coach Andy Reid in 2018. The 55-year-old won two Super Bowls in Kansas City and contributed to an offense that ranked first in yards and points per game in 2022.
With one forgetful season as the play-caller for the Washington Commanders in between the UCLA and Chiefs stints, Bieniemy is seemingly eyeing the NFL again. And despite lackluster results at his past two stops and being dismissed by the Bruins, the feeling is evidently mutual.
For whatever reason(s), the strong resume Bieniemy developed in Kansas City wasn't enough to land him a head coaching opportunity. Working with Reid and having one of the best players in the history of the sport à la quarterback Patrick Mahomes hurt his public perception. How he fared with the Commanders and UCLA proved the skeptics right to some degree.
Nonetheless, Bieniemy was dealt a bad hand in Washington with an unproven signal-caller under center in 2022 fifth-round pick Sam Howell. His situation at a mediocre albeit big-named college football program wasn't great either, and NFL front offices appear willing to give him another chance.