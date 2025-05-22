Chiefs fan-favorite could return sooner than expected

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was responsible for plenty of poor plays last season, but none were quite as devastating as his season-altering interception against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4.

Midway through the first quarter, Mahomes attempted to loft a pass to tight end Travis Kelce on a corner route but overthrew the ball, allowing Chargers cornerback Kristian Fulton to come away with the interception. Mahomes compounded the mistake when he attempted to tackle Fulton by diving at his legs. Instead, he inadvertently collided into wide receiver Rashee Rice, who suffered a torn lateral collateral ligament in his right knee.

Although the Chiefs are expected to take a cautious approach with Rice through organized team activities, he is expected to ramp up practice during training camp and could be back on the field in a full-time role by Week 1, per Pro Football Focus.

Coincidentally, Kansas City will face the Chargers at SoFi Stadium in their regular-season opener, so Rice’s return to action could be on the same field — and against the same opponent — where he suffered his season-ending injury.

Rashee Rice could be ready to face the Chargers in Week 1

Rice, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, appeared to be in the midst of a breakout campaign before the injury abruptly ended his season. After finishing his rookie season with 79 receptions for 938 yards and seven touchdowns, the SMU product led the league in receptions (24) and had the second-most receiving yards (288) through the first three games of 2024. Rice also led the league in yards after the catch with 185.

Kansas City’s offense wasn’t able to find consistent production following Rice’s injury, and Mahomes continued to struggle with poor fundamentals throughout the early stages of the season.

The Chiefs’ offense should be in much better shape for the 2025 campaign. Veteran wide receiver Marquise Brown should be healthy to start the year, and second-year speedster Xavier Worthy should be able to take a step forward in his sophomore season. Along with Brown and Worthy, it sounds like Rice may be able to return before Kansas City plays any meaningful games.

Kansas City also selected Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. The rookie wideout reportedly reminded the Chiefs of Rice, according to ESPN’s Adam Teicher.