Chiefs fans know all too well that Mecole Hardman isn't the solution to Packers' WR woes

The Green Bay Packers provided their two previous quarterbacks with elite perimeter weapons.

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre began his journey in Green Bay with Hall of Fame wide receiver Sterling Sharpe and All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Freeman, then developed a bond with four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Donald Driver, the franchise’s all-time leader in receiving yards. When Aaron Rodgers took the reins, he had an arsenal of weapons that included Jordy Nelson and Greg Jennings, along with a veteran Driver. By the time Nelson retired, future Hall of Fame wide receiver Davante Adams was ready to blossom into the lead role.

Packers quarterback Jordan Love is attempting to follow in the footsteps of his Hall of Fame predecessors, but he hasn’t been provided with the same luxuries to start his career. Love’s receiving corps isn’t nearly as talented as the arsenal of weapons that were provided to Favre and Rodgers, and Green Bay’s attempts to bolster the unit have been largely uninspiring.

On a related note, the Packers signed wide receiver Mecole Hardman to a one-year deal, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on Wednesday.

Mecole Hardman bolsters Packers special teams, but not much else

As Kansas City Chiefs fans know all too well, Hardman is unlikely to move the needle for Green Bay’s offense. The Packers already have plenty of young wide receivers that can serve in a complementary role, but they lack a clear No. 1 option.

Green Bay's top four wide receivers in 2024 were all under the age of 26, and they all finished with at least 400 receiving yards in 2024. Still, none of them were able to separate themselves as premier talents. Wide receiver Jayden Reed, a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, led the team in receptions (55) and yards (857) with six receiving touchdowns. Romeo Doubs, a fourth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, finished third on the team in receptions (46) and yards (601). Tight end Tucker Kraft ranked second in both receptions and yards, and no other wide receiver on the team finished with at least 40 receptions or 500 receiving yards.

Hardman, a second-round pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, entered the league with the speed to excel as a vertical threat but never managed to develop into a consistent threat. He finished the 2024 season with just 12 receptions for 90 yards on 14 targets. Hardman was buried on the depth chart and didn’t get many opportunities after the emergence of rookie wideout Xavier Worthy.

The signing will most likely benefit the Packers on special teams, where the 27-year-old speedster can serve as a return specialist. Last season, Hardman had 20 punt returns for 203 yards and five kick returns for 132 yards.