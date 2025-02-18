Chiefs finally have an NFL Draft plan Patrick Mahomes can agree with
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs were on the doorstep of history when they suffered a crushing 40-22 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.
After Kansas City’s starters won 23 of their previous 24 games, they had begun to feel inevitable. The Chiefs needed just one more win to become the first team in NFL history to win three consecutive championships, but they weren’t able to win that game. In fact, they didn’t even come close. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed throws and made poor decisions, receivers ran poor routes, and the offensive protection couldn’t stop a nosebleed. Super Bowl LIX was over by halftime, and Kansas City didn’t get into the end zone until they trailed 34-0.
As the Chiefs prepare for the trek to Super Bowl LX in 2025, their most glaring roster need is at the left tackle position. Kansas City has not selected an offensive tackle in the first round of the draft since the 2013 NFL Draft, when they selected nine-year starter Eric Fisher. That streak of neglect should come to an end in April.
Chiefs projected to select Oregon left tackle in 2025 NFL Draft
In an early mock draft by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah, the Chiefs are projected to select Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly with the No. 31 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Conerly was a running back in high school before transitioning to left tackle as a sophomore. He won the Anthony Munoz Award, which is given to the best lineman in high school football, and was the top-ranked offensive line recruit in the nation. His background as a skill position player is evident in his quick feet and fluid movement. Those abilities help him excel as a puller and in the screen game — two concepts the Chiefs utilize heavily.
Kansas City rotated through various offensive tackles throughout the 2024 season. Rookie tackle Kingsley Suamataia was benched for second-year tackle Wanya Morris after surrendering two sacks in Week 2. Morris didn’t fare much better, and the team signed veteran left tackle D.J. Humphries from free agency. When that experiment failed, the Chiefs moved All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney to the blindside position and elevated reserve guard Mike Caliendo to starting left guard.
Kansas City’s constant tinkering makes it obvious that the left tackle will be the team’s top priority this offseason. Quality offensive linemen — particularly left tackles — aren’t easy to find. The scarcity of quality left tackles makes them similar to quarterbacks: The best prospects get selected early and teams rarely let talented veterans hit free agency.
Many of Kansas City’s roster deficiencies can be attributed to the structure of the NFL, which is designed to drag every team back to mediocrity. As perennial champions, the Chiefs have had one of the last picks in the draft each year. That will make it difficult to find a quality left tackle, but Kansas City has few other options.