Chiefs can finally right Clyde Edwards-Helaire mistake with one draft pick

The Kansas City Chiefs were able to clinch back-to-back championships with a victory in Super Bowl LVIII largely due to their running game. Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco compiled 313 rushing yards on 81 carries throughout the team’s four-game postseason run.

That rushing attack was notably absent last season, and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes could not lift the team to a third straight title through the air. Despite the quarterback’s struggles, Kansas City abandoned the rushing attack early in their 40-22 loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LIX.

The Chiefs look a lot more mortal than they have in recent years, but they have an opportunity to fortify some of their weaknesses with four picks in the first three rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Chiefs could draft Cam Skattebo as perfect running back to complement Isiah Pacheco

While the team’s more glaring needs — such as left tackle — have taken the media spotlight, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Chiefs invest in their running game. In a recent mock draft, The Athletic’s Dane Brugler ($) projected the Chiefs to select Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo with the No. 95 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

While veteran running back Kareem Hunt filled in admirably for an injured Pacheco in 2024, neither running back was able to finish the season with more than 3.7 yards per carry. The Chiefs re-signed Hunt and added running back Elijah Mitchell in free agency, but neither presents long-term solutions. As Hunt nears the end of his playing career, Skattebo could provide Pacheco with an ideal running mate for years to come.

Skattebo was a two-year starter at Arizona State and led the Sun Devils to a College Football Playoff appearance as the featured weapon in offensive coordinator Marcus Arroyo’s spread offense. He finished fifth in the 2024 Heisman Trophy voting after setting Arizona State’s single-season school records for rushing yards (1,711), rushing touchdowns (21) and total touchdowns (24) on 293 carries.

Like Pacheco, the 5-foot-9, 219-pound running back runs with aggression and welcomes contact. Although he lacks high-end speed and needs work in pass protection, he has the balance to absorb hits and pick up positive gains in short-yardage situations.

Pacheco and Skattebo could prove to be an exhausting tandem to tackle throughout a full game — and, perhaps, what the Chiefs need to make another Super Bowl run.