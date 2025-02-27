Chiefs find way to make NFL pay after Super Bowl loss by taking Trey Smith off the market

The Kansas City Chiefs struggled to protect Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl but things could have looked even worse without Trey Smith's contributions. That's why the organization is determined to do everything they can to keep Smith in the fold for at least one more season.

FOX Sports insider Jordan Schultz is reporting that Kansas City will place the franchise tag on the talented guard with the hopes that they can hammer out a long-term deal before Week 1 arrives. Smith was set to enter free agency as the consensus No. 1 offensive guard on the market. Keeping him won't be an inexpensive proposition for the Chiefs, as he's projected to earn over $25 million for the 2025 season on the tag, but it's a move they have to make to protect their prized quarterback.

BREAKING: The #Chiefs will be placing the franchise tag on Pro Bowl G Trey Smith, sources tell @NFLonFOX. The goal is still to work out a long-term deal, but for now, the tag ensures he stays in Kansas City. Negotiations will continue. pic.twitter.com/N08kyptDlB — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) February 27, 2025

Chiefs place franchise tag on Trey Smith, take guard off free agency market

The Chiefs still have a lot of work to do up front even after making the decisive move to bring back Smith. Joe Thuney is not an answer for the team at left tackle. He might be able to move back inside to guard but it's still imperative that Kansas City find a way to add one or two line upgrades before the advent of the 2025 regular season.

That additional offensive line will almost certainly have to come through the draft. Smith's new salary will eat up a healthy chunk of the team's potential cap space. No Chiefs fan should be surprised to see their favorite team spend one or two early picks to improve the depth and quality of their offensive front in April's draft.

Chiefs fans should still be excited at the news that Smith will return. Expect Kansas City's front office to work hard to sign him to a multi-year deal that reduces the cap hit required to pay his franchise tag salary. Committing four or five-years to a 25-year-old Pro Bowler should be a comfortable idea for the Chiefs to get their minds around.

General manager Brett Veach and the team's front office still have a lot of heavy lifting to do this offseason, but they get high marks for their decision to retain Smith. He's just the sort of player they want to protect Mahomes for years to come.