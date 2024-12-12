Chiefs free agent targets should stay away from KC due to obvious, glaring curse
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs have won three Super Bowl championships over the past five seasons, officially cementing their status as the NFL’s latest dynasty.
In the salary cap and free agency era, the Chiefs and the New England Patriots are the only two teams to find that level of success. For the most part, they were able to sustain greatness due to four key components: the owner, the general manager, the head coach and the quarterback.
While those four pillars remained constants for both dynasties, the rest of the roster is also vital for success. Kansas City was fortunate with injury luck during their championship seasons. Their All-Pro players were all relatively healthy for the deep postseason run. That hasn’t been the case during the 2024 season.
Though the Chiefs have been fortunate in a few games this seasons, they haven’t been as lucky with injuries.
Free agents might want to avoid the Chiefs’ injury luck right now
Left tackle D.J. Humphries missed practice on Thursday, per Chiefs reporter Matt McMullen. Humphries suffered a hamstring injury during the fourth quarter of Kansas City’s narrow 17-16 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, and the team is expecting to take the injury day-to-day.
Second-year tackle Wanya Morris took over for Humphries after the injury, but he’s not an ideal replacement. After all, Kansas City brought in Humphries due to the struggles of Morris and rookie Kingsley Suamataia.
Injuries have plagued the Chiefs throughout the difficult year, and attrition appears to be taking its toll. Kansas City’s deep postseason runs have exposed their key players to an additional 16 postseason games over the past five years, and age is also beginning to play a factor.
Chiefs general manager Brett Veach has attempted to replenish the roster with fresh talent, but they all seem to be dropping like flies. Veteran wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown signed with the team in free agency, but he’s just returning from a shoulder injury he suffered on the opening drive of the preseason. Isiah Pacheco also missed most of the regular season after suffering a broken fibula in Week 2.
The Chiefs lost wide receiver Rashee Rice, who had emerged as the engine of the team’s passing attack, on perhaps the worst play of quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ career. Mahomes threw an interception and then accidentally tackled Rice, who suffered a torn ACL on the play. On the defensive side, the Chiefs have been reeling since cornerback Jaylen Watson suffered a season-ending leg injury in October.
There are currently 12 players on Kansas City’s injured reserve list, including players who were brought in midseason to play key roles. Humphries and offensive tackle Jawaan Taylor are both currently listed as questionable.