Chiefs' game-winning doink was latest sign of dark magic saving Kansas City in close games
When the Kansas City Chiefs were creating their video game character for the 2024 season, Andy Reid definitely pumped all of his skill points into Luck.
That, or Reid, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and Chris Jones took a trip down to Georgia to sell their souls to the devil.
After watching the Chiefs miracle their way to another close victory, this time over the Chargers, 19-17, social media was convinced there's dark magic at work.
Best memes and tweets reacting to Chiefs dark magic victory over Chargers
The Chargers took the lead late in the fourth quarter but they immediately gave the Chiefs a gift when Cameron Dicker put the kickoff short of the landing zone. That set KC up with the ball at their own 40. From there, Mahomes and his teammates went to work. They converted multiple third-and-longs to set themselves up inside the 15, then kneeled down to take the clock to one second.
The Chiefs don't have starting kicker Harrison Butker available because of an injury, so it was up to Matthew Wright to boot home the game-winner. And he almost messed that up!
Wright's kick hooked left and doinked off the upright. But because he was wearing Chiefs red, the ball bounced through the uprights instead of out.
The Chargers' mistake was not seeing the inevitable.
Some fans are just trying to figure out how to harness some of that magic for themselves.
Other fans are still waiting, holding out hope that the Chiefs luck will turn around eventually.
To be fair, the Chargers were lucky to be in the game late. They trailed 13-0 at halftime. They came alive in the third quarter with two touchdowns to take the lead. However, Kansas City hit a 50-yard field goal early in the final period before banking in the game-winner.
The win secured the Chiefs the AFC West title, their ninth straight.