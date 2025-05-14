Chiefs’ Week 6 clash might define their entire regular season

Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs are the talk of NFL schedule release week, and they'll be a mainstay on everyone's TV again in 2025 with plenty of primetime games. One of those will come in Week 6, when Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions travel to Arrowhead for a Sunday Night Football clash (and potential Super Bowl preview?)

Kansas City and Detroit will meet up for the first time since 2023, when they kicked off the NFL season with a thriller that Detroit won, 21-20. These teams might not have an expansive history against one another, but that's mostly because Detroit has only become a real contender in recent years.

Chiefs schedule features plenty more primetime games

In a statistic that surprises no one, Kansas City has played the most primetime games of any NFL team so far in the 2020s. That's what happens when you have the best quarterback in the world and three Super Bowls since the decade started.

This game against Detroit will have some extra juice, though. Yes, I'm a little biased as I believe Sunday Night Football is the best primetime NFL broadcast. The presentation is stellar!

Lions hope for deep playoff run in 2025

The Detroit Lions are out of the NFL's gutter, a position they manned for many years before head coach Dan Campbell came in and started biting kneecaps. But now the Lions hope to make the next leap — from dominant regular season team to dominant postseason team.

A loss to Washington in last year's NFL Divisional round was, frankly, a letdown for Lions fans. Jayden Daniels and the Commanders deserve credit for showing up to the franchise's biggest game in years, but the Lions plainly didn't get the job done.

Maybe things are different in 2025. A Week 6 battle against the Evil Empire could be a measuring stick of where Detroit stands among the league's elite.