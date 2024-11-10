Fix is in? Chiefs gifted a first down on Broncos phantom call CBS wouldn't show
By Mark Powell
The Kansas City Chiefs have one of the most popular fanbases in the NFL. Taylor Swift roots for their team. Patrick Mahomes is the quarterback. What else must I say? Essentially, it is in the league's best interest if the Chiefs win football games.
Kansas City is 8-0 on the season. They don't need much help – and don't receive it – from the officials. However, every borderline call which goes in the Chiefs favor is rightly called out. They are back-to-back Super Bowl champions, of course. Much like the New England Patriots dynasty before them, Chiefs fans really should've seen this sort of shame coming.
The Chiefs have been involved in so many close games so far this season. Their divisional contest against the Denver Broncos is no different so far. The Broncos jumped out to an early lead, but a difficult call against them (which gifted the Chiefs a first down) got the attention of every NFL fanbase.
Did the Chiefs get a call in their favor?
This was, evidetly, illegal contact. The replay CBS showed doesn't do the play justice. From this angle only, I'd say the Broncos got jobbed. However, thanks to CBS, I don't have all the angles. Who am I to say?
Let me be clear: The NFL is not rigged, nor will it ever be. The Chiefs are the best-run franchise in the sport, and because of that they win the most games. This includes when it matters most.
Nonetheless, not showing the replay is an obvious error behind the scenes, rather than a call which came from upstairs. NFL fans enjoyed dissecting such calls, and a national broadcast partner for the league denied them that opportunity. It's not surprising many Broncos supporters jumped on social media to voice their displeasure. Add in the Travis Kelce touchdown that followed, and I'm lost for words.