Chiefs latest signing already has some major red flags

Following their drubbing in Super Bowl LIX, the Kansas City Chiefs made it a priority to bolster the offensive line this offseason. Although they managed to make some significant moves, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach was heavily limited by the team’s salary cap restrictions.

Kansas City was able to retain right guard Trey Smith and acquire offensive tackle Jaylon Moore in free agency, but they were forced to trade All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney in order to do so. Three months into the offseason, Veach is still looking at low-cost options in hopes of finding a hidden gem.

Chiefs recent signing is unlikely to inspire much confidence

The Chiefs signed offensive guard Tremayne Anchrum Jr. on Friday, per NBC Sports’ Charean Williams.

Anchrum has bounced around the league since being selected in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams. He signed with the Houston Texans last November and spent the remainder of the season on their practice squad. The 26-year-old became a free agent this offseason after the Texans released him in April.

As you can tell, he's bounced around some, and is by no means the offensive line answer the Chiefs may need.

