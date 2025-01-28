Chiefs LB fired back at fans complaining over refs in win over Bills with nasty jab
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs did what many had expected , but what some NFL fans hoped wouldn't happen — clinch a spot in Super Bowl 59. In the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs defeated the Buffalo Bills 32-29 to make it to the big game for the fifth time in six years. Not only that, but they now have a chance to become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons.
Much like the New England Patriots dynasty, the Chiefs are becoming one of the more disliked on social media, due in part to their propensity to win big games. In these playoffs, the talk on social media surrounding the Chiefs has been the officiating in their favor. There were the questionable unnecessary roughness and roughing the passer penalties against the Houston Texans in the Divisional Round. Then in the AFC Championship Game, there was the questionable football placement after Josh Allen's quarterback scramble in the second half.
Let's just say that the Chiefs hear the talk, and they are sick of it.
Chiefs LB Drue Tranquill goes after critics saying team benefits from officiating
After the win, Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill took to X to congratulate the Bills for their effort in the AFC Championship Game. In that same message, Tranquill told those who bring up referees to "kick rocks."
Tranquill and the Chiefs are tired of hearing about officiating being the only reason why they advanced to the Super Bowl. They, understandably, want their play on the field to be the focal point of their success.
In the AFC Championship Game, there wasn't anything completely egregious. But when it comes to controversial, it has to be the Allen scramble up the middle on fourth down, where he appeared to get enough for the first down. However, the referees said Allen fell short, and after review, the call stood, since there wasn't enough substantial evidence on video to overturn it.
The Chiefs defense was able to clinch the win late in the game on Buffalo's final offensive drive. On fourth down, defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo called for multiple defenders to blitz, and they all pressured Allen. That forced Allen to heave up a prayer pass, hoping that it would fall into a receiver's hands. Tight end Dalton Kincaid tried his best, but the football tipped off of his hands.
The Chiefs are now preparing to take on the Philadelphia Eagles, who destroyed the Washington Commanders 55-23 in the NFC Championship Game. While running back Saquon Barkley has been the focal point of the team's success, quarterback Jalen Hurts had a huge performance against the Commanders. This Super Bowl 57 rematch will be a battle for the Chiefs.
The Chiefs are just one win away from making history, and they don't want to hear a thing about officiating if they do.