5 teams who would be crazy to hire Matt Nagy as their next head coach
By John Buhler
We can repackage him. We have the technology! While Matt Nagy is still in the process of reinventing himself as a serious head-coaching candidate with the Kansas City Chiefs, I am very reluctant to hire him after what I saw him do with the Chicago Bears. Yes, the Bears made the playoffs twice under his watch, but he constantly drove it into the ditch with Mitch Trubisky as his former starter.
Nagy first got the job with Chicago after being the Chiefs' offensive coordinator under Andy Reid. While Reid is endorsing his guy, saying he is doing all sorts of things for him this time around, there are inherent limitations that come with hiring an offensive Reid disciple. You cannot overcome what he covers up. More importantly, no one curates the lovable football Santa Claus vibes of their mentor.
While I am all for former failed head coaches getting second chances, I am not sure Nagy has earned one. He benefits from going back to one of the best-run organizations in football and getting to collaborate with Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes the entire time. Whatever team hires him is not going to have anything close to that. He may be better the second time around, but I am not counting on it.
Let's start with a team that forever moves to the beat of its own drum, even often without a drumstick.
5. Cincinnati Bengals
The big question we have to ask ourselves is if there is still money to be paid to Zac Taylor. We know how painfully cheap the Cincinnati Bengals can be organizationally. The NFL's last great mom and pop shop always do business their own way. While Taylor has been under fire recently, I would not consider firing him because I still believe he and Joe Burrow remain in lock step. Do not be foolish!
If Bengals were to somehow fire Taylor, I would venture to guess that they would want to hire an offensive-minded head coach ... like Taylor, to replace him. On paper, Nagy would be an ideal candidate for him. He has sort of won with another first-round pick in Mitch Trubisky while at Chicago. He would also help the Bengals close the gap on the Chiefs. Most importantly, Nagy will come cheap!
In truth, I do not think this would be the worst landing spot for Nagy, as I think he would at least initially help the Bengals get back to what they were under Taylor from 2021 to 2022. However, Taylor is far more steady as a personality than Nagy. Not to say that the Bengals can completely control their head coach, but Nagy proved to be far too noisy for my taste while he was the head coach in Chicago.
At this point, the Bengals would be so much better served giving Lou Anarumo the job from within.
4. Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns might do something dumb and fire their great head coach in Kevin Stefanski. If he is let go, he would find work immediately, probably as a coordinator and possibly as a head coach. I would venture to guess that teams with openings already in the New Orleans Saints and New York Jets would be in contention to hire him on the spot. Also, who would want to take the Browns job?
In truth, I think that Nagy will be careful in picking his next place of employment. He may only get one more opportunity to be an NFL head coach. One would think he would pick a far better landing spot than Cleveland. Then again, beggars cannot be choosers. While he did inherit Mitch Trubisky when he was the Bears head coach, I still have questions about his ability to elevate good talent.
The Browns may be stuck between a rock and a hard place when it comes to the Deshaun Watson contract. I would hope that however is running the Browns next year will be afforded the opportunity to draft a better solution next spring. The only problem with that is is this not expected to be the best quarterback draft class. There is a lot of good in this draft class, but there simply is not enough great.
Nagy to Cleveland sounds like a three-year tenure at most, as this thing could get ugly very quickly.
3. New York Giants
Fact: The New York Giants don't know what they are doing. Outside of a pair of Eli Manning Super Bowls, can we say this organization has been well-run since Wellington Mara died? While I think Brian Daboll is a decent coach, or at the very least a good offensive mind, the fact he has to deal with whatever the hell Daniel Jones does on a football field each week is cruel and unusual punishment.
Regardless of if the Giants move on from Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen this offseason, I would be shocked if the G-Men did not at least address the quarterback position in the NFL Draft. As stated above, this is not projected to be the best quarterback draft class. Then again, we have not had many great college quarterbacks ready to play once they get to the NFL. The Giants are screwed!
And if they had any awareness, Nagy would be arguably the last head coach I would consider hiring if I was calling the shots for the Giants. While pursuing someone like Ben Johnson or Bobby Slowik may end up being the right call, the Giants need to go with a fresh face as opposed to a retread. Of the handful of jobs Nagy could be up for, the Giants would have to be the worst fit. It will be oil and water.
If you ever wanted to see Nagy coaching the Bears again, how about watching him coach the Giants?
2. New Orleans Saints
The New Orleans Saints are scraping around at rock bottom. After placing all the blame on their former head coach Dennis Allen, the snake that was hand-selected to protect the hen house from the foxes in general manager Mickey Loomis will once again be allowed to operate without consequence. The Saints need to go with an offensive mind at head coach, but Nagy may not be innovative enough.
I look at the three other coaches in division, and I wonder where Nagy stacks up. Todd Bowles has limitations as a defensive-minded head coach, but he has a very high floor leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Raheem Morris seems to have a great pulse for what needs to be done now that he is back with the Atlanta Falcons. Give Dave Canales time to leave his mark with the Carolina Panthers.
There are three head coaches at the top of my list for New Orleans. In order, it would be Cleveland Browns analyst Mike Vrabel, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski and Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Each provides something Nagy cannot. From alpha male leadership to elite mental toughness, to being inherently clever as an offensive mind, Nagy would not cut it in NOLA.
I feel that with hiring Nagy, the Saints would soon be back in this same spot as they are with Allen.
1. New York Jets
This would be a grease fire splattered on top of a dumpster fire, all packed inside of a five-alarm fire. If Woody Johnson hires Matt Nagy to replace Robert Saleh, Aaron Rodgers should retire on the spot, and Johnson should be forced to sell the team. New York Jets fans will somehow convince themselves that this was a great move, even though it was horrible. Stockholm syndrome finds a way.
Hiring Nagy to be the Aaron Rodgers whisperer would be like reliving the Adam Gase era of Jets football, one in which he was ripping smelling salts like lung darts and Sam Darnold was seeing more ghosts than Haley Joel Osment as a pre-teen in The Sixth Sense. I am not saying Bruce Willis would be a better option, but I am so tired of watching these fans fall out of Nakatomi Tower like pre-Snape.
When you are in the business of winning headlines over games, you reap what you sew. Don't hire Nagy. Instead, have Johnson cash out all of his stock in his great-grandfather's pharmaceutical business and just give it to Mike Vrabel to figure it out. The best way to finally beat Bill Belichick is to hire one of his greatest disciples, the one who never actually coached with him, but did play hard for him!
If you ever wanted to see what 5-12 looks like for an olympiad, then hire Nagy to lead Gang Green!