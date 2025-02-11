Ball Don’t Lie: 3 awful calls Chiefs must call the league about after Super Bowl LIX
By Mark Powell
Whether it be the roughing the passer on Houston Texans star Will Anderson which provided Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs offense with new life, or a bad spot on a QB sneak by Bills QB Josh Allen on fourth down, the AFC postseason has been filled with memorable moments in officiating history that will not be looked at fondly.
Roger Goodell, Mahomes and the Chiefs spent most of the two weeks prior to the Super Bowl hearing about these calls, and defending themselves against the allegation that one team receives more help than others by officiating crews across the league. The numbers backed up that assertion, until Sunday.
Officiating was a storyline in Super Bowl LIX, but it didn't go in Chiefs favor
Thankfully for the Chiefs, the officiating will not be a storyline this offseason. Instead, it will be how their dynasty can possibly recover after the beatdown delivered to them by Philadelphia. Kansas City is at a crossroads, and there's little the officiating could've done to avoid that fate.
That being said, there were some questionable calls against the Chiefs on Sunday for the first time in recent memory. Torbert's crew throws 1.03 more flags per game than the league average. He lived up to his reputation.
3. Dallas Goedert and Eagles receive the makeup call
It should be noted that the first terrible, awful call of the game went in the Chiefs favor, as AJ Brown was called for offensive pass interference on an important conversion. Except, the contact was rather weak and the call shouldn't have been made at all. Ron Torbert's crew throws more flags than most.
To make up for one bad decision, why not add another to the mix? Two wrongs don't make a right in officiating. All we want is a consistently-called game.
While the Chiefs defender did meet Goedert high on the play, there was little if any contact made above the shoulders, and both players were going for the football. I'd expect this kind of decision in Week 5 of the NFL regular season, not the Super Bowl. At some point, we all have to admit that part of enjoying postseason football is letting the players decide the outcome.
Thankfully, the Eagles left little doubt on that end through four quarters.
2. Chiefs called for a late hit on Saquon Barkley
Now, if I were Nick Bolton of the Chiefs, I probably would not have hit Saquon Barkley a bit late on a passing play for no reason. This is especially true given Torbert's crew tends to throw more personal foul calls than just about any in football.
Bolton was called for unnecessary roughness when the game itself was already getting a little out of hand. Mahomes and the Chiefs needed a break, and unlike in past weeks, the officials weren't about to give them one. You see, when the calls don't favor the Chiefs, the officials don't become a national storyline. It's funny how that works.
The rule on unnecessary roughness and late hits is up for interpretation, but Bolton had enough time to stop himself, which is why I'd place the blame squarely on him rather than the officials. It's the Super Bowl. We ought to let the players...play, but had this call been missed, Eagles fans would surely be fuming.
1. Patrick Mahomes deserved better from officials late in Super Bowl LIX
With the game well in-hand, the Eagles defensive line took a few liberties at the expense of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, to the point some pundits suggested Andy Reid put Carson Wentz in the game. The Eagles used the same strategy, replacing Jalen Hurts with Kenny Pickett near the end of the fourth quarter.
Reid let Mahomes ride this one out, knowing full well he'll use it as motivation all offseason long. No one knows Mahomes like Reid does, so we'll trust that opening him up to the potential of future injury was worthwhile in the end. One hit in particular should've been flagged against the Eagles, and would've put an end to the spectacle once and for all.
Two hands to the face and an arguable late hill? Apparently we're willing to let that one slide.
Mahomes almost always gets those calls, but his style of play can put him in danger more times than not. He holds the ball longer in the pocket than most. That strategy got Mahomes in trouble against the Eagles defensive line early and often in Super Bowl LIX, but it also made him susceptible to the hit above.
It's up to the officials to keep players in line. It doesn't matter what the scoreline is at the end of the game, the refs must call every play – and player – the same. Torbert's crew failed at that task Sunday night.
Perfection is demanded from officiating crews, especially on the game's biggest stage.