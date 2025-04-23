Chiefs came to NFL Draft realization all thanks to Eagles in Super Bowl LIX

Super Bowl LIX wasn't pretty for the Kansas City Chiefs. They were thoroughly outplayed and overmatched in the trenches, an area most winning teams pride themselves on. However, there was no beating the Philadelphia Eagles that Sunday, as Howie Roseman had spent years drafting elite talent along the offensive and defensive fronts. Roseman's vision came to fruition in 2024-25, and his crowning achievement was a beatdown of a dynasty in Kansas City.

Most importantly, because of the Eagles advantage on the offensive line they were able to run the ball at will on their journey to Super Bowl LIX. They were among the top rushing teams in the league, and ran for 135 yards against Kansas City that fateful Sunday – and that was considered a down game for Saquon Barkley.

If the Chiefs are going to build the next version of their dynasty from the inside-out, that starts with the offensive line and in the backfield. Kansas City's defensive line is fairly capable. Chris Jones is one of the best pass rushers in the NFL and George Karlaftis is criminally underrated. The offensive line needs some work, including at left tackle, which is the position Brett Veach and Co. are most often connected to as it pertains to Thursday's first round. Grey Zabel of North Dakota State and Josh Cornerly Jr. of Oregon are perhaps the most realistic fits given the Chiefs draft position.

Chiefs could take another swing at running back with Ohio State's TreVeyon Henderson

However, the Chiefs are also entertained by the possibility of adding another running back to their backfield, which is headlined by Isiah Pacheco. Per Jeremy Fowler, the Chiefs conducted a virtual call with former Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson with Reid in attendance. Fowler added that "Henderson is considered a riser, and the Chiefs, who could be looking for more explosion in the backfield, are doing late homework on the position."

The Chiefs aren't the only team in need of a running back, as the Broncos, Texans and Commanders are all threats to steal Henderson if he's available late. Kansas City hasn't been afraid to make first-round trades in the past – see their Xavier Worthy move last April with the Buffalo Bills – and could do so again.

Henderson averaged over seven yards per carry during his final season at Ohio State, with 10 touchdowns and over 1,000 yards rushing.