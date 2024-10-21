Chiefs no longer have the luxury of playing it cool at NFL Trade Deadline
By Lior Lampert
Apparently, the Kansas City Chiefs receiving corps wasn't already thinned out enough. Down their top two wideouts, Rashee Rice and Marquise 'Hollywood' Brown, they will now be without the "next man up," JuJu Smith-Schuster for Week 8.
Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters Smith-Schuster won't play in the team's upcoming clash with the Las Vegas Raiders.
Smith-Schuster landed on Kansas City's injury report due to a hamstring issue ahead of their 28-18 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He was ultimately deemed good to go, though he suffered an in-game setback, leading to his departure from the contest in the first quarter. Suddenly, the veteran pass-catcher won't suit up against the Raiders and possibly beyond, as soft-tissue ailments can be tricky.
The Chiefs are running out of bodies in their receiver room, with Smith-Schuster being the latest blow. They've somehow gotten away with it thus far, considering they're 6-0. Yet, how many more hits can they take? With the league's Nov. 5 trade deadline rapidly approaching, Kansas City must explore the market and address the position.
Chiefs need to get a WR ahead of NFL Trade Deadline following latest JuJu Smith-Schuster injury update
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes can manage games and trust his elite defense to get the job done in the regular season. But come playoff time, that's a risky proposition, especially for a squad trying to accomplish the first-ever three-peat in NFL history. Does Kansas City want to gamble with a chance to do something that no franchise in the league has?
Between Davante Adams and Amari Cooper, Kansas City has seen two high-profile wide receivers fall off the board before the cutoff date to strike a deal. The latter was shipped to their biggest competitor in the AFC, the Buffalo Bills. Nonetheless, several intriguing options could (or have) become available, albeit time is of the essence.
It's now or never for the Chiefs if they want to upgrade their supporting cast around Mahomes. Reid hinted at a corresponding move following the Smith-Schuster news while addressing the media. Regardless, it's probably not what fans are expecting/hoping for.