Chiefs obvious trade target could be on the move before you know it
The Kansas City Chiefs need WR help in the worst way. An undefeated record has obscured very real concerns about the state of Kansas City's offense. We should trust Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes to figure it out, especially once the postseason arrives, but a stalwart defense has carried the Chiefs through several close games at this point.
Mahomes just has not been up to his usual standards. It won't matter much if the Chiefs never lose, but at some point, this Kansas City team will face resistance. Perhaps the most glaring weak point on the roster is wide receiver. The Chiefs weren't expected to pack much firepower in the WR room before the season, but injuries to Hollywood Brown and Rashee Rice have left KC's pass-catching corps utterly barren.
Xavier Worthy has flashed major potential, but he's not dependable enough for WR1 duties yet. JuJu Smith-Schuster was incredible his last time out, but counting on JuJu week-to-week in 2024 is a fool's errand. The Chiefs would benefit from a last-second trade before the Nov. 5 deadline, but a loaded cap sheet leaves Brett Veach and the front office without much flexibility.
Both Davante Adams and Amari Cooper were traded to AFC rivals this week, so the Chiefs are already running short on options. Perhaps the best hypothetical target remaining is Carolina Panthers wideout Dionte Johnson, who has seen his numbers perk up since Andy Dalton's promotion.
That said, the latest news surrounding Johnson could put Kansas City on the clock.
Dionte Johnson trade could happen sooner than later — whether the Chiefs are ready or not
Johnson has been mysteriously absent at practice and during media availability the last couple days. Panthers rookie Xavier Legette expects Johnson on the field this Sunday, but his sudden disappearance has fans wondering if he could be on the move.
This would not be the first time a team has kept a player out of harm's way while negotiating trades. Johnson is a talented wideout in the middle of his prime with a $7 million base salary, which makes him extremely appealing. It also puts him squarely in the Chiefs' price range, but that won't prevent others teams from trying to outbid Kansas City.
Johnson has 29 receptions for 340 yards and three touchdowns for the 1-5 Panthers. He's averaging 11.7 yards per catch, the second-highest mark of his career. Few wideouts are more intriguing as potential trade additions — in part because we've never really seen Johnson in a productive, high-octane system. He suffered through the Kenny Pickett years in Pittsburgh. Now he's oscillating between Bryce Young and Andy Dalton. Going to Kansas City and playing next to a three-time Super Bowl MVP would present a whole new world of opportunity for the 28-year-old.
Andy Reid's offense is notoriously complex, which could make Johnson's life difficult upon his arrival, but the Chiefs' need more bodies in the WR room. Preferably an experienced weapon who can create separation and reel off explosive plays, as Johnson can.
The Chiefs need to act quickly, though, because Johnson won't be available for long.