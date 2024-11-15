Chiefs offensive line issues might just be beginning
By Kinnu Singh
The Kansas City Chiefs have started the season with a 9-0 record for just the third time in franchise history.
That win streak nearly came to an end against the Denver Broncos in Week 10. The culprit? Rookie left tackle Kingsley Suamataia struggled after starting left tackle Wanya Morris left the game with an injury. Denver’s defense sacked Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes four times.
The Chiefs cannot afford those type of negative plays with their current roster. While the team’s success in previous years can be attributed to head coach Andy Reid’s explosive offense, the Chiefs have been forced to adapt in 2024. Kansas City’s conservative approach has led to low-scoring affairs, which makes offensive line protection significantly more valuable than it has been in the past.
As the Chiefs attempt to figure out their blindside protection, a look into the future suggests that more offensive line woes may be on the horizon.
Chiefs could lose key offensive lineman in free agency
The Chiefs are hoping to sign guard Trey Smith to a long-term contract extension after the 2024 season, but it won’t be easy. The 26-year-old is expected to become the highest-paid guard in the NFL.
Philadelphia Eagles guard Landon Dickerson current sits at the top of the market with an annual value of $21.5 million, and Smith will likely top that figure. The Chiefs are “at least bracing for life without him because of that price,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.
Smith has a run block win rate of 76.8 percent, which ranks fifth among guards with at least 200 snaps. At 6-foot-6 and 321 pounds, he also has the size to anchor in pass protection. Add it all up, and it’s easy to see why Smith will likely reset the market.
All-time great head coach Bill Belichick once said, “Don’t outdumb yourself.” It’s a simple yet profound statement. Belichick’s teams often beat more talented teams by being more disciplined and well-coached. In the free agency and salary cap era, Super Bowl championships are punished with late draft picks and high salaries. In order to beat teams with more talent, Belichick decided to allow teams to beat themselves.
It’s a lesson that the Chiefs have learned well. Kansas City has remained undefeated by being more disciplined rather than more talented. Although it may not be as exciting to watch, the current philosophy is less volatile and more sustainable.
The Chiefs have played their conservative brand of football by leaning heavily on their interior offensive linemen, who are all among the best in the league. Keeping all of them will be no easy task, especially after the Chiefs made center Creed Humphrey the highest-paid player at his position with a four-year, $72 million contract extension this offseason.
To compete against teams that have the luxury of drafting at the top of the NFL Draft, Kansas City needs to find a way to retain their talent and play fundamentally sound football.