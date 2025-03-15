Chiefs opting to run it back with wide receiver corps in 2025 with latest signing

The Kansas City Chiefs passing attack hit rock bottom in Super Bowl LIX. On the precipice of making history, a team that had built a dynasty with head coach Andy Reid’s explosive West Coast offense suddenly couldn’t find a way to score.

Kansas City had gained just 23 total yards in the first half, and they didn’t score their first points until the final minute of the third quarter. By then, the score was 34-0. The Chiefs converted just one of their 11 third downs before the Philadelphia Eagles showed mercy and pulled their starters out of the game.

While the outcome may suggest that Kansas City needs to invest in their offensive weaponry this offseason, their wide receivers were not the problem. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, who struggled with sloppy mechanics throughout the season, became finicky and put together the worst outing of his career. Coupled with unforced errors and a turnstile offensive line, the offense never stood a chance.

Chiefs are bringing back all of their top wide receivers from last season

Chiefs general manager Brett Veach prioritized bolstering the team’s wide receiver corps last offseason. Along with drafting Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chiefs signed veteran wide receivers Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster in free agency.

Heading into the 2025 season, Veach has attempted to retain the team’s wide receivers rather than replace them. Kansas City re-signed Smith-Schuster to a one-year deal on Saturday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported. He’ll be joined by Brown, who was brought back on a short-term deal earlier this month.

Smith-Schuster may not be an exciting addition, but he’s played a valuable role in big moments during his time in Kansas City. The 28-year-old was the team’s leading receiver on the Super Bowl championship team in 2022, and he made two significant catches in Kansas City’s narrow 32-29 victory in the AFC Championship Game this season.

The Chiefs scored just 22.6 points per game during the 2024 regular season, but many of their struggles could be attributed to injuries. Brown missed most of the regular season after suffering a shoulder injury in the preseason opener, and third-year wide receiver Rashee Rice appeared to be a budding star before an ACL injury abruptly ended his season in Week 4.

If Rice isn’t hampered by his injury and Worthy shows improvement in his sophomore campaign, the Chiefs offense could be dangerous without any splashy additions. Smith-Schuster will likely serve as the team’s fourth option once Rice is healthy and active. The Chiefs will Brown and Worthy on the perimeter, with Rice operating from the slot alongside tight end Travis Kelce.