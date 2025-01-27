Who do the Chiefs play next in Super Bowl 59? Playoff bracket and matchup
By Scott Rogust
The Kansas City Chiefs entered this season with one goal — winning the Super Bowl. But this season the goal was even more lucrative, as the Chiefs were looking to become the first team in NFL history to win the Super Bowl in three consecutive seasons.
Well on Sunday, the Chiefs took on the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game. Once again, it was Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen, two of the top quarterbacks in the game, facing off in a playoff matchup. Once again, for the fourth time in four games, Mahomes and the Chiefs were victorious.
The Chiefs defeated the Bills 32-29 to advance to Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, La. Mahomes led the team with 245 passing yards and a passing touchdown, while also rushing for a pair of rushing scores. Add a clutch stop on defense in another masterclass by coordinator Steve Spagnuolo, the Chiefs ended the Bills' dreams once again.
With this game now in the books, who is waiting for the Chiefs in New Orleans for the Super Bowl?
Who will the Kansas City Chiefs play next in Super Bowl 59?
The Chiefs are set to take on the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 59 on Sunday, Feb. 9. That's right, a rematch of Super Bowl 57 two years ago.
The Eagles won the NFC Championship Game earlier in the day in what turned out to be a blowout against the NFC East rival Washington Commanders. While rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels tried his best to keep Washington's season alive, but it was just not enough. The Eagles' offense was too much, as quarterback Jalen Hurts ran for three touchdowns and threw for 246 yards in the 55-23 victory.
Chiefs vs. Eagles Super Bowl 59: Patrick Mahomes' stats vs. Eagles
Let's take a look at how Mahomes has played when facing off against the Eagles in his career.
Year vs. Eagles
Result
Patrick Mahomes Passing Yards
Patrick Mahomes TD-INT
2021
Kansas City Chiefs def. Philadelphia Eagles (42-30)
278
5-1
2022 (Super Bowl 57)
Kansas City Chiefs def. Philadelphia Eagles (38-35)
182
3-0
2023
Philadelphia Eagles def. Kansas City Chiefs (21-17)
177
2-1
Mahomes met the Eagles three times in his career, and picked up two wins. In their first meeting, the Chiefs picked up a massive 42-30 win over what was an upstart Eagles team. The two met the following year in Super Bowl 57, which saw Mahomes throw three touchdown passes to help lead Kansas City to a narrow win over Philadelphia.
But in 2023, the Eagles picked up their coveted win over the Chiefs, winning 21-17, behind Hurts' two rushing touchdowns.
Now, the two teams will meet a fourth time. But this time around, the Eagles have a game-changing running back in Saquon Barkley. Will that be the difference? Or will the Chiefs find a way to get it done once again?