Chiefs playoff scenarios: How Christmas Day game affects chase for No. 1 seed
Kansas City Chiefs fans received a couple of exciting gifts during Kansas City's Week 16 game against the Houston Texans. Not only did the Chiefs win again, improving to 14-1 on the year, but Patrick Mahomes looked a lot healthier than anyone expected, giving fans hope that a three-peat could be in store.
The AFC West might be wrapped up, but the Chiefs still have a lot to play for in their Week 17 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The No. 1 seed in the AFC is up for grabs, and if the Chiefs can claim it, they'd not only earn home-field advantage throughout the AFC postseason, but they'd earn a much-needed bye as well, giving Mahomes and other injured Chiefs players time to rest up for their run at a three-peat.
Here's how Kansas City's Christmas Day game can impact their pursuit of earning the top spot in the AFC playoff seeding.
Chiefs playoff scenarios: Path to clinching the No. 1 seed in AFC could not be clearer
The Chiefs enter Wednesday's matchup with a 14-1 record. Their only threat in the AFC for the No. 1 seed is the 12-3 Buffalo Bills. With only two regular-season games to go for both of these teams, the goal for Kansas City is quite simple. Win, and they clinch the No. 1 seed.
The best record that the Bills can finish with is 14-3. At this point, the worst record that the Chiefs can finish with is also 14-3. If Buffalo wins its final two games and Kansas City loses its last two games, they'd tie for the top spot, and with the Bills having beaten the Chiefs earlier this season, they'd earn the bye. One Chiefs win would ensure that the Bills cannot tie them record-wise.
The Chiefs have extra incentive to finish the job on Christmas Day, as a win then would allow them to comfortably rest all of their starters with their Week 18 game having no meaning.
While a win would be huge for the Chiefs to earn on Wednesday, it won't come easily. A road game against a 10-5 Steelers team battling for first place in the AFC North is going to be tough. If any team can pull this off, though, it's the Chiefs.
Even if the Chiefs come up short on Christmas, they still control their own destiny, with a Week 18 matchup against a Denver Broncos team that Patrick Mahomes has gone 13-1 in his career, to follow.