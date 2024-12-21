Chiefs playoff scenarios: What’s at stake with win or loss in Week 16 vs. Texans
By Quinn Everts
The Kansas City Chiefs have clinched the AFC West. Whether they did that using honest football or dark magic depends on who you ask. But heading into a rare Saturday game in Week 16 against the Houston Texans, the Chiefs have yet to clinch the top seed in the AFC.
As it stands, the Chiefs (13-1) have a two-game lead over the No. 2-seeded Buffalo Bills. However, the Bills beat Kanasa City earlier this season, meaning Buffalo holds the tiebreaker over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
How will the Kansas City Chiefs playoff seeding be by Week 16 game?
A win would have the Chiefs feeling pretty great about securing the AFC. If Kansas City beats Houston, it would move to 14-1, meaning that one more win — or one Buffalo loss — would clinch the AFC crown for KC.
The only way Kansas City could not win the AFC after a win on Saturday is if KC then loses its final two games and Buffalo wins out. In that case, both teams would be 14-3 and the Bills would get the top spot due to the tiebreaker.
So while a win doesn't officially clinch the AFC for Kansas City, it would have them sitting pretty to take the crown in Week 17 — or if Buffalo somehow loses to New England on Sunday.
A loss to Houston would keep the door open for the Bills in the AFC. If Kansas City loses on Saturday, it would drop them to 13-2, which could be just a one-game lead over the Bills by the end of the weekend if Buffalo takes care of business against the Pats on Sunday.
Even with a loss, the Chiefs would still control their own destiny. Winning their final two games would win them the AFC. Still, a win on Saturday would all but secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the playoffs.