Chiefs protect themselves from Rashee Rice fallout with smart Day 3 pickup

Kansas City Chiefs general manager Brett Veach is one of the best in the business. Andy Reid’s team has appeared in five of the last six Super Bowls and hoisted three Lombardi Trophies. In 2024, the club tied for the best record in the NFL at 15-2, and prevailed in its share of nailbiters.

Unfortunately for quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Reid, Super Bowl LIX lacked any suspense as the team was pummeled 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles. Chiefs’ rookie wideout Xavier Worthy put up big numbers in the loss, but the club has been looking to bolster the wide receiving corps for several years.

Kansas City and Jalen Royals seems like a natural fit

Veach selected seven players in this year’s draft, and wasted little time adding an offensive tackle such as Ohio State’s Josh Simmons in the first round. With the club’s first choice on Day 3, the Chiefs used a fourth-round pick on Utah State wide receiver Jalen Royals, who NFL.com draft analyst Lance Zierlein projected as a second or third-round pick.

“Skilled and instinctive, Royals might lack the desired explosiveness, but he makes up for it with his body control and feel for the game. He has good size and is keenly aware of defenders around him, which allows him to adjust routes and improve his chances on contested catches. He’s a decent route-runner but doesn’t have the short-area foot quickness and burst to open wide windows for his quarterback. He’s excellent as a zone-beater and uses plus body control and play strength to bring in catches in traffic.”

“Royals is a smooth athlete who can play inside or outside and is best suited for an offense that will value him as a possession target over the first two levels.

The Chiefs have found different ways to win the last few seasons. Royals could wind up being a big steal, especially if he can play in every game like Worthy did as a rookie in 2024.