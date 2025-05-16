Chiefs quietly confront biggest red flag about top draft pick

The Kansas City Chiefs are still digesting what they recently saw from the combination of roughly 90 participants at their rookie minicamp. However, first-round offensive tackle Josh Simmons' shocking presence reportedly stood out.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid recently hinted at Simmons remaining sidelined and continuing to recover from a non-contact ruptured patellar tendon he suffered last year. But the No. 32 overall selection in the 2025 NFL Draft looked good, albeit in limited fashion, pleasantly surprising his new sideline general.

Chiefs first-round OT Josh Simmons surprised HC Andy Reid amid recovery from knee surgery

"[Simmons'] moving around well," Reid said, per Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star. "I was surprised at how well he was doing out there, moving. And it looks like he’s comfortable with it."

Moreover, Reid noted that Simmons "looks like he’s got some talent there, doggone it." While the Ohio State product didn't participate in 11-on-11 drills or engage in any contact with defenders, he did enough to merit a "doggone it." While this may not sound like much, it's an encouraging development, especially considering the Chiefs seemingly weren't expecting anything from him yet.

As McDowell notes, Simmons' early availability should be deemed a "promising sign." This rings especially true, considering the Chiefs held out their two previous first-rounders, Felix Anudike-Uzomah and Xavier Worthy, the past two summers with "minor" ailments. For whatever reason(s), Kansas City is taking a more lenient approach this time around.

Whether it be out of desperation or Simmons' rehab is ahead of schedule, Reid ostensibly feels comfortable trotting him out there. While he's nowhere near full strength at the moment, this bodes well for his long-term health, which many were concerned about heading into the draft. The 2024 All-Big Ten Honorable Mention is taking (baby) steps in the right direction, so the Chiefs are presumably feeling reassured about the premium investment.

Kansas City's left tackle problems throughout the 2024 NFL campaign are well-documented. They consistently struggled to protect superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes' blindside, which proved to be their Achilles' heel in Super Bowl LIX. He took six sacks in the title game, primarily because the reigning champion Philadelphia Eagles' defense wreaked havoc on the outside.

Assuming Simmons continues progressing well, he could challenge offseason free-agent acquisition Jaylon Moore for Kansas City's starting left tackle spot. Nonetheless, the Chiefs won't rush him or make any hasty decisions.