Chiefs receive news on Thanksgiving that should terrify the rest of the NFL
By Kinnu Singh
In 2023, the Kansas City Chiefs scored just 21.8 points per game — the franchise's lowest average scoring output since head coach Andy Reid joined the team in 2013.
During the offseason, Chiefs general manager Brett Veach attempted to revamp the offense during the offseason. Kansas City signed veteran wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, then selected Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy and BYU left tackle Kingsley Suamataia in the 2024 NFL Draft.
Those additions were expected to be enough to remedy the team’s offensive woes, but injuries early in the season depleted the roster and left Kansas City with a subpar offensive attack.
Now, the Chiefs are getting healthier.
Chiefs are welcoming back Isiah Pacheco in time for the playoffs
The Chiefs activated running back Isiah Pacheco from injured reserve on Thursday, and the 25-year-old is expected to make his return on Black Friday against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Pacheco hasn’t played since he suffered a broken fibula in Week 2. After being designated for return nearly two weeks ago, he has been a full participant in practices and was removed from the team’s injury report.
In Pacheco’s absence, Kansas City’s run game has relied on veteran running back Kareem Hunt, who reunited with the team as a free agent in September. In his eight games, Hunt has rushed for a team-high 577 yards and five rushing touchdowns on 155 attempts (3.7 yards per carry).
In the long run, Pacheco’s injury could prove to be a blessing. The addition of Hunt could provide the team with a lethal backfield tandem in the postseason. Pacheco had 135 rushing yards and a touchdown on 34 carries (3.9 yards per carry) before his injury. Hunt’s presence could lighten Pacheco’s burden and help keep him fresh throughout the playoffs.
Pacheco’s violent rushing style is best-suited for cold weather games in the playoffs, and he has proven to be lethal in the postseason. The budding star rushed for 313 yards on 81 carries in four playoff games last season. His success on the ground carried Kansas City to their second consecutive championship in Super Bowl LVIII.
Meanwhile, Hunt has proven to be effective in a tandem. During his time with the Cleveland Browns, he thrived as a complementary option to running back Nick Chubb.
Along with the addition of veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, the Chiefs may also see Brown return to the lineup in time for the playoffs. While most teams are getting banged up, the Chiefs only seem to be getting healthier.