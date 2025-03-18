Chiefs rumored NFL Draft target makes it seem like they're wasting Mahomes money

The Kansas City Chiefs offense looked wobbly throughout the 2024 season. In Super Bowl LIX, it finally fell apart. On the precipice of making history, a dynasty that was powered by head coach Andy Reid’s explosive West Coast offense suddenly couldn’t find a way to score.

Kansas City gained just 23 total yards in the first half of the Super Bowl, and they didn’t score their first points until the final minute of the third quarter. By then, the score was 34-0. The Chiefs converted just one of their 11 third downs before the Philadelphia Eagles pulled their starters out of the game, allowing Kansas City to lose with some dignity in the 40-22 loss.

While that game may leave a lasting impression about Kansas City’s offensive weaponry, the team didn’t enter the offseason with too many needs. Only a few areas were in rough shape, but the Chiefs were able to address most of those areas in free agency. Heading into the 2025 NFL Draft, many of Kansas City’s needs lie in the trenches on both sides of the ball.

Chiefs projected to draft first-round left tackle despite free agency signing

The Chiefs are projected to select Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. with the No. 31 overall pick in ESPN’s Mel Kiper latest mock draft.

Kansas City didn’t have much salary cap space to work with this year but managed to create some breathing room by restructuring Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ contract. They used that money gained to sign former San Francisco 49ers left tackle Jaylon Moore to a two-year, $30 million contract in free agency this offseason. Kiper suggested that Banks could win the left tackle role over Moore, in which case the free agency signing would make little sense.

Another potential solution was to move Banks inside to replace All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney, who was traded to the Chicago Bears this offseason. Still, interior offensive linemen are rarely selected in the first round, and it wouldn’t be the wisest move. The idea that Banks could replace Jawaan Taylor at right tackle was also suggested, but the Chiefs still have second-year tackle Kingsley Suamataia and third-year tackle Wanya Morris who are more likely to develop and step into a larger role than a rookie.

While Kansas City clearly needs to find a long-term solution at left tackle, they may have more significant needs with their top pick at this point. Kansas City needs to bolster their defensive line. Besides defensive tackle Chris Jones, there aren’t many threats to generate pressure on the defense.

Kansas City could grab a couple of interior offensive linemen in the middle rounds of the draft, but they’ll have fewer options to find some help on their defensive front after the first round.