Since last season, Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes has put up backup-level stats
Patrick Mahomes has posted mediocre numbers this season despite the Kansas City Chiefs remaining undefeated through five games.
Since the start of last season, Mahomes' statistics have been more reminiscent of a backup quarterback. He has thrown 20 interceptions, second-most in the league, behind only Sam Howell of the Seahawks (and formerly the Commanders).
Through the first five games this season, Mahomes has career lows in touchdowns (six), quarterback rating, and passing yards per game. He has also matched his career-high for interceptions through five games with six.
Despite these mediocre numbers, Mahomes remains near the top of MVP odds, a testament to his stature in the league.
Chiefs' star quarterback Patrick Mahomes putting up back-up level stats
Despite these numbers, Mahomes remains near the top of the MVP odds. There is still a lot of football left to play and it wouldn't be right to write off a talent like Mahomes after just five games. Tight end Travis Kelce had a slow start to the season and now the Chiefs are operating without running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receiver Rashee Rice (Chiefs leader in receiving yards).
There is still plenty of football left in the season, and it would be premature to dismiss Mahomes' capabilities after only five games.
The Chiefs’ offense, led by tight end Travis Kelce, started the season slowly, and injuries to key players like running back Isiah Pacheco and wide receiver Rashee Rice have compounded their struggles. Rice, now out for the season, currently leads the team in receiving yards despite the offensive challenges.
Even with his current stats, Mahomes continues to give the Chiefs the best chance to win. It’s remarkable that a player putting up backup-level numbers can still be in the MVP conversation, but that's exactly the type of player Mahomes is. The Chiefs' resilience and ability to find ways to win have been crucial to their success.